Old Forester Celebrates Repeal Day by releasing 117 Series: Warehouse I - 11-year-old bourbon

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the 91st Anniversary of Repeal Day and Old Forester is celebrating the end of Prohibition with the release of a new, limited-edition expression: Warehouse I.

The latest addition to the 117 series features 11-year-old bourbon that brings a unique flavor profile to capture the holiday spirit.

Each bottle of the limited-edition whisky comes from barrels aged in Old Forester's Warehouse I, resulting in a flavor profile distinct to the warehouse's unique maturation environment. These Warehouse I barrels were heat-cycled since 2013 and chosen exclusively from the hottest floors, Old Forester Assistant Master Distiller Caleb Trigo.

"Our 117 series is all about experimentation, and the characteristics of Warehouse I make it perfect for this innovative series," Master Taster Melissa Rift added. "This one-of-a-kind bourbon is a great way to celebrate the holidays."

Warehouse I is bottled at 95-proof (47.5% ABV) in a 375 ml bottle. A very limited quantity will be available at Old Forester Distillery starting at 10 a.m. EST on December 5, 2024 and is available for shipping in states where it is legal (KY, ND, NE, ND, D.C. only) in our online store at shop.oldforester.com and at select Kentucky retailers. The manufacturer's suggested retail price is $64.99.

Tasting notes:

Aroma - sweet aromatics abound with notes of dark honey, peanut brittle, and toasted oak as hints of spiced pear and stonefruit are complimented by clove and light-roasted coffee

Taste - juicy apricot and orchard fruit lead the palate with butterscotch, clove, and nutmeg offering a sweet and spiced profile, and white pepper adds a bit of texture

Finish - Slightly dry and oaky with pear and white pepper persisting through a long but balanced finish

About Old Forester Bourbon:

Old Forester is Brown-Forman's founding brand, founded in 1870 by George Garvin Brown. Brown believed Old Forester was so pure and consistent that he sealed it, signed it, and pledged, "There is nothing better in the market."

