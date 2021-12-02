Old Forester Celebrates Repeal Day with First-Ever National Sweepstakes

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Repeal Day, Old Forester Distilling Co is offering consumers nationwide the chance to win the opportunity to purchase a rare bottle of Old Forester President's Choice.

It's the first time the distillery has offered a national sweepstakes for one of its most sought-after bourbons.

"It's often difficult for consumers to buy President's Choice unless they happen to be at the distillery on the day it's released," Master Taster Jackie Zykan said. "We continue to look for ways to improve our systems to share these special bottles with our fans, and we believe this new approach can help us achieve just that."

People who enter the sweepstakes are seeking to win the opportunity to purchase one bottle of President's Choice. Consumers may enter the sweepstakes starting at 9 a.m. Dec. 2 through 5 p.m. December 10.

Consumers in New York and Florida may enter here ; consumers in all other states may enter here.

Winners will be chosen at random and notified on Dec. 13. Potential winners have the opportunity to purchase this special bottle from the Old Forester Distillery.

President's Choice is a single barrel expression and among the finest whisky made by Old Forester, the only bourbon brand to exist before, during and after Prohibition -- and made by the same Brown family of Louisville, Ky.

December 5, 1933, was the day Prohibition was repealed -- a moment now celebrated annually.

The traditional release of President's Choice dates back to 1890 when founder and president George Garvin Brown presented the first iteration of President's Choice to the Governor of Kentucky.

This year, fifth-generation Brown family member Campbell Brown, with the guidance of Master Taster Jackie Zykan, selected the single barrel for release. Brown is chairman of Brown-Forman Corporation.

Old Forester President's Choice retails for $179.99 in limited quantities.

Notes:

Aroma: On the nose, this barrel expresses itself as sweet and inviting with notes of creamy milk chocolate, baked apple and complemented by touches of toasted coconut and brown sugar.

Taste: The palate opens up beautifully with bright caramel that transitions to robust spices.

Finish: The bold and balanced flavor profile is followed at the end by notes of sweet vanilla cream and fresh anise to round out a lengthy clean finish of President's Choice.

Press images of Old Forester President's Choice can be found here

About Brown-Forman:

For 151 years, Brown-Forman Corporation has enriched the experience of life by responsibly building fine quality beverage alcohol brands, including Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel's & Cola, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire, Gentleman Jack, Jack Daniel's Single Barrel, Finlandia, Korbel, el Jimador, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Herradura, New Mix, Sonoma-Cutrer, Chambord, BenRiach, GlenDronach, Slane, and Fords Gin. Brown-Forman's brands are supported by over 4,800 employees and sold in more than 170 countries worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit https://www.brown-forman.com/.

About Old Forester Bourbon:

Old Forester is Brown-Forman's founding brand, founded in 1870 by George Garvin Brown. Brown believed Old Forester was so pure and consistent that he sealed it, signed it, and pledged, "There is nothing better in the market."

Please sip responsibly.

Old Forester Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whisky, 52% Alc. by Vol., Old Forester Distilling Company at Louisville in Kentucky. OLD FORESTER is a registered trademark. ©2021 Brown-Forman. All rights reserved. Please do not share or forward this content with anyone under the legal drinking age.

No purchase necessary to enter. 21+ Void where prohibited. Entry Deadline 12/1/21 11:59 pm ET). For details and OFFICIAL RULES: click here

Contact:

Chris Poynter

[email protected]

SOURCE Old Forester