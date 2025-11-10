Old Forester Honors Spirits Trailblazer Elmer Lucille Allen with Special Single Barrel Release

The first African American chemist in the industry will be signing bottles and meeting enthusiasts at the Old Forester Distillery on November 14

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Forester is proud to announce a commemorative single barrel whiskey release honoring Elmer Lucille Allen, the first African American chemist at Brown-Forman and esteemed pioneering figure in the bourbon industry. This special bottling celebrates Elmer's extraordinary legacy and decades long career as a scientist, artist, and advocate for diversity in the spirits industry and within the community.

Elmer Lucille Allen

Elmer Lucille Allen, now 94-years-old, joined Brown-Forman as a chemist in 1966 to analyze corn, rye and other materials that make bourbon when most companies were not hiring Black women in such roles. Brown-Forman saw talent, and Allen's commitment to her craft was showcased at the company for the next 30 years. Much like the Old Forester brand, which is rich in heritage and history yet innovative and exploratory, Allen pushed bourbon boundaries and opened minds to what's possible.

To celebrate her achievements, Old Forester will release a limited-edition single barrel bottle available at Old Forester Distiller. On November 14th, Elmer Lucille Allen will be onsite at Old Forester Distillery from 10 a.m . to noon, signing bottles and joining bourbon connoisseurs for a special reception in her honor.

"We are thrilled to recognize Elmer's contributions, not only to Brown-Forman, but to the entire bourbon community," said Melissa Rift, Master Taster. "Her story continues to inspire, reminding us of the importance of inclusion, excellence, and perseverance."

For more information, visit OldForester.com .

About Old Forester Bourbon:

Old Forester is Brown-Forman's founding brand, founded in 1870 by George Garvin Brown. Brown believed Old Forester was so pure and consistent that he sealed it, signed it, and pledged, "There is nothing better in the market."

Please sip responsibly.

Old Forester Whisky, xx% Alc. by Vol., Old Forester Distilling Company at Louisville in Kentucky. OLD FORESTER is a registered trademark. ©2025 Brown-Forman Distillery, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Old Forester