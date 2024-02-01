Old Forester Names Caleb Trigo as Assistant Master Distiller

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Forester today named Caleb Trigo as Assistant Master Distiller, overseeing quality and innovation for America's oldest bourbon brand that has existed before, during, and after Prohibition.

Trigo will be responsible for overall quality control and distillery operations in addition to providing technical leadership and supporting brand advocacy efforts.

Courtesy of Old Forester

"I am both honored and humbled to step into the role of Assistant Master Distiller safeguarding and bolstering the founding brand of our company," said Trigo. "Making the best bourbon takes passion, time, and careful attention to quality. I am honored to study under the leadership of Chris Morris, one of the most admired Master Distillers in the world."

"I have admired Caleb's skills and his determination to improve his knowledge and skill level since he came into our company as a co-op during his college years," Morris said. "He will help lead Old Forester to new heights."

Trigo has been with Brown-Forman, Old Forester's parent company, since 2009 and spent more than five years as an operations leader at the Old Forester Distillery located on historic Whiskey Row in downtown Louisville.

Trigo will join Master Taster Melissa Rift in supporting the growth of Old Forester.

Trigo has a Master's Degree in Distilling from Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh, Scotland, and a Chemical Engineering degree from the University of Louisville. He began his Brown-Forman career as a process engineering co-op in Research & Development.

Trigo and his husband, Anthony, live in Louisville. Trigo is an avid traveler and foodie, and his favorite cocktail is an Old Forester Boulevardier.

About Old Forester Bourbon

Old Forester is Brown-Forman's founding brand, founded in 1870 by George Garvin Brown. Brown believed Old Forester was so pure and consistent that he sealed it, signed it, and pledged, "There is nothing better in the market."

SOURCE Old Forester