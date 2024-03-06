Old Forester® Releases 117 Series: High Angels' Share

Celebrates first release under Assistant Master Distiller Caleb Trigo

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Forester® today releases High Angels' Share, an expression from its celebrated 117 series.

This limited-edition whiskey is the result of low-yield barrels, providing consumers with a taste of this specific facet of the aging process, and resulting in a rich, layered concentration.

Courtesy of Old Forester Courtesy of Old Forester

Bottled at 110 proof (55% ABV) in a 375 ml bottle, the expression is full-bodied with dark flavor notes, dried fruits and herbaceous qualities.

"When walking into our aging warehouses, the aroma of evaporating whiskey is immediately evident," said Assistant Master Distiller Caleb Trigo. "That smell is commonly called Angels' Share – the angels taking their portion of the bourbon. Barrels with high evaporation concentrate flavors. We are pleased to bring those flavors directly to consumers through this unique bottle."

High Angels' Share is from The 117 Series, a limited-expression lineup that debuted in Spring 2021. Old Forester releases three different 117 expressions annually. It will be offered in very limited quantities for purchase today at the Old Forester Distillery at $59.99 per bottle and will be available in our online store in a two-bottle set for $119.98. Guests visiting the distillery for tours between now and March 20 will have the opportunity to sample High Angels' Share and purchase a bottle, under the distillery's special release policy. It will also be available at select Kentucky retailers.

This release is the first since Trigo was named Assistant Master Distiller in February 2024.

To celebrate that milestone, Trigo will meet consumers at Old Forester Distillery on March 6 and lead special tastings of High Angels' Share. The distillery will be celebrating with pastries and coffee from one of Trigo's favorite local bakeries.

Taste Notes

Color: Burnt orange

Aroma: Rich caramelized citrus peel, brown sugar, oak and pumpkin spice

Taste: Caramel, lightly charred oak, sweet coconut, citrus peel with a hint of spice

Finish: Long caramelized citrus

For more information on Old Forester, please visit OldForester.com.

About Old Forester Bourbon:

Old Forester is Brown-Forman's founding brand, founded in 1870 by George Garvin Brown. Brown believed Old Forester was so pure and consistent that he sealed it, signed it, and pledged, "There is nothing better in the market."

SOURCE Old Forester