Old Forester Statesman featured in new theatrical release, Matthew Vaughn's "Argylle"

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Forester Bourbon has introduced a specialty cocktail featured in Matthew Vaughn's new razor-witted, reality-bending, globe-encircling spy thriller Argylle, which debuts in theaters nationwide on February 2nd.

A twist on the classic Whiskey Sour, the "Whisker Sour" is crafted with Old Forester Statesman Bourbon Whiskey, Cointreau, and lemonade, topped with club soda and a dash of Angostura bitters. The cocktail's name is a nod to cat Alfie, the feline featured prominently in the film from Matthew Vaughn. Vaughn was the director of the Kingsman Series, for which Old Forester Statesman was created.

"Movie fans can enjoy the Whisker Sour, along with other Old Forester cocktails, at movie theater bars around the country during the Argylle theatrical run," said Melisssa Rift, Old Forester Master Taster.

The featured cocktail is shown in a crystal rocks glass as seen in the film, handcrafted by Vista Alegre, a crystal maker in Portugal. The commemorative rocks glass is being sold in boutique stores around the country and at Old Forester Distillery on Main Street in downtown Louisville.

In the words of Nuno Barra, the Board Member responsible for the Vista Alegre brand, "Once again, this collaboration with Matthew Vaughn is an honour and recognition of Vista Alegre's quality. This is another step forward in strengthening the globalization of Vista Alegre's involvement with cinema is worldwide, in line with the growth of this brand, celebrating its 200th anniversary."

About Argylle:

Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World franchise) is Elly Conway, the reclusive author of a series of best-selling espionage novels, whose idea of bliss is a night at home with her computer and her cat, Alfie. But when the plots of Elly's fictional books—which center on secret agent Argylle and his mission to unravel a global spy syndicate—begin to mirror the covert actions of a real-life spy organization, quiet evenings at home become a thing of the past.

Accompanied by Aidan (Oscar® winner Sam Rockwell), a cat-allergic spy, Elly (carrying Alfie in her backpack) races across the world to stay one step ahead of the killers as the line between Elly's fictional world and her real one begins to blur.

The top-flight ensemble cast features Henry Cavill (The Witcher), John Cena (Fast X), Oscar® winner Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Grammy winning pop superstar Dua Lipa (Barbie), Emmy winner and Oscar® nominee Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Emmy winner and comedy icon Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek), Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service), and the legendary Samuel L. Jackson. Alfie is played by Chip, the real-life cat of supermodel Claudia Vaughn (née Schiffer).

Argylle is directed and produced by Matthew Vaughn, from a screenplay by Jason Fuchs (Wonder Woman). The film is produced by Matthew Vaughn, Adam Bohling (Kingsman franchise), David Reid (Kingsman series) and Jason Fuchs. The executive producers are Claudia Vaughn, Carlos Peres, Zygi Kamasa and Adam Fishbach.

Apple Original Films presents, in association with MARV, a Cloudy production. Argylle is distributed in partnership with Universal Pictures.

Old Forester is Brown-Forman's founding brand, founded in 1870 by George Garvin Brown. Brown believed Old Forester was so pure and consistent that he sealed it, signed it, and pledged, "There is nothing better in the market."

