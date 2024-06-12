Old Forester® Releases President's Choice for Father's Day

The limited release is the largest one-time drop of President's Choice in the brand's history

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Old Forester® announces a surprise release of its most coveted and rarest expression, President's Choice, just in time to celebrate Father's Day.

Bottles from several single barrels will be sold online (where shipping is legal) and at Old Forester Distillery starting at 10 a.m. June 12.

President's Choice dates to 1964 when former Brown-Forman President George Garvin Brown II offered the first private single barrels to customers. That tradition continues today as Old Forester surprises consumers with a summer release of President's Choice.

"President's Choice is our most sought-after product – and most people never get the chance to buy a bottle," said Master Taster Melissa Rift. "We're excited to announce this special President's Choice release just in time for Father's Day."

The limited release comes from single barrels each with unique flavor profiles. The quality and characteristics of the barrels are crucial for the 7–12-year aging process and contribute to optimal flavor within the 105-120 proof range.

President's Choice retails for $225.

About Old Forester Bourbon:

Old Forester is Brown-Forman's founding brand, founded in 1870 by George Garvin Brown. Brown believed Old Forester was so pure and consistent that he sealed it, signed it, and pledged, "There is nothing better in the market."

