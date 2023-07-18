Old Forester® Unveils New 117 Series: Bottled in Bond

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Old Forester® announces the newest release in its 117 series – Bottled in Bond. In accordance with the 1897 Bottled in Bond Act, this product is bottled from barrels filled during a single distillation season – the wet and warm late Spring of 2014.

Bottled-in-bond is a designation that protects the integrity of aged spirits by ensuring each barrel is produced in a single distillation season by a single distillery. To meet the criteria, the spirit must also be matured in a U.S. bonded warehouse for at least four years and bottled at 50% ABV. (100 proof).

"The heritage of Old Forester is uniquely tied to the Bottled in Bond movement as George Garvin Brown's first bottled bourbon really set the stage for quality guarantee decades before the historic law went into effect," said Old Forester Master Taster Melissa Rift. "This bonded expression as part of the 117 Series is a fantastic opportunity to look at a very small batch of bonded liquid and how it has developed from that single season to the offering we are launching today." 

Bottled in Bond marks the latest installment in the 117 Series, a limited-expression lineup that debuted in Spring 2021 and focuses on innovation and experimentation.

Notes 
Nose: Confectionary notes of stewed blackberries, caramelized apricot and sweet dates rounded out by a sweet nuttiness and topped with whipped cream
Taste: Rich medley of caramelized fruits with a subtle hint of spearmint
Finish: Dried fruits give way to heavy cream with an herbal tea finish

Old Forester 117 Series: Bottled in Bond is bottled at 100-proof and is available starting today at the retail shop at Old Forester Distilling Co. and in select states for direct-to-consumer sales for $59.99 in limited quantities – and at select Kentucky stores.

For more information on Old Forester, please visit OldForester.com.

About Old Forester Bourbon: 
Old Forester is Brown-Forman's founding brand, founded in 1870 by George Garvin Brown. Brown believed Old Forester was so pure and consistent that he sealed it, signed it, and pledged, "There is nothing better in the market."

About Brown-Forman: 
For more than 150 years, Brown-Forman Corporation has enriched the experience of life by responsibly building fine quality beverage alcohol brands, including Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee RTDs, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Apple, Gentleman Jack, Jack Daniel's Single Barrel, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Coopers' Craft, The GlenDronach, Benriach, Glenglassaugh, Slane, Herradura, el Jimador, New Mix, Korbel, Sonoma-Cutrer, Chambord, Fords Gin, and Gin Mare. Brown-Forman's brands are supported by approximately 5,200 employees globally and sold in more than 170 countries worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit brown-forman.com. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Please sip responsibly.
Old Forester Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whisky, 52% Alc. by Vol., Old Forester Distilling Company at Louisville in Kentucky. OLD FORESTER is a registered trademark. ©2022 Brown-Forman. All rights reserved. Please do not share or forward this content with anyone under the legal drinking age.

