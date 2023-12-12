Old Forester® Unveils New Product in 117 Series: Scotch Cask Finish

News provided by

Old Forester

12 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Old Forester® announces the newest release in its 117 series – Scotch Cask Finish, a 93-proof liquid that honors George Garvin Brown's Scottish heritage.

This limited-edition bottle celebrates Brown's Gaelic roots with the sherry and wine barrels sourced and matured from the protected Speyside region around the River Spey in northeastern Scotland. The cask finish highlights Old Forester's natural fruit character which is a result of fermentation with the oldest yeast strain. 

"This release is special to the family history our brand was built on," said Old Forester Master Taster Melissa Rift. "We've been creating top-quality, rare and innovative expressions for 150 years, and this scotch whiskey captures our founder's spirit in another rich and smooth liquid, which I recommend serving neat." 

Scotch Cask Finish marks the latest installment in the 117 Series, a limited-expression lineup that debuted in Spring 2021 and focuses on innovation and experimentation.

Old Forester 117 Series: Scotch Cask Finish is bottled at 93-proof and is available starting today (December 12) at the retail shop at Old Forester Distilling Co. and at select Kentucky stores. The suggested retail price is $59.99

Tasting Notes
Nose- subtle hints of smoky char, milk chocolate drizzled over shortbread accompanied by mulled, spiced fruit

Taste- baked apples and dried fruits with rich notes of toffee, cinnamon and chocolate rounded out by toasted almonds and smoky char

Finish- silky and buttery with cocoa and baking spices lingering into an earthy and oaky finish

For more information on Old Forester, please visit OldForester.com.

About Old Forester Bourbon: 
Old Forester is Brown-Forman's founding brand, founded in 1870 by George Garvin Brown. Brown believed Old Forester was so pure and consistent that he sealed it, signed it, and pledged, "There is nothing better in the market."

About Brown-Forman:
For more than 150 years, Brown-Forman Corporation has enriched the experience of life by responsibly building fine quality beverage alcohol brands, including Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee RTDs, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Apple, Gentleman Jack, Jack Daniel's Single Barrel, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Coopers' Craft, The GlenDronach, Benriach, Glenglassaugh, Slane, Herradura, el Jimador, New Mix, Korbel, Sonoma-Cutrer, Chambord, Fords Gin, and Gin Mare. Brown-Forman's brands are supported by approximately 5,200 employees globally and sold in more than 170 countries worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit brown-forman.com. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Please sip responsibly.
Old Forester Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whisky, 52% Alc. by Vol., Old Forester Distilling Company at Louisville in Kentucky. OLD FORESTER is a registered trademark. ©2022 Brown-Forman. All rights reserved. Please do not share or forward this content with anyone under the legal drinking age.

SOURCE Old Forester

