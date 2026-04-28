Old Mine Club Debuts as Long Cove's Signature Golf Experience

Tegan Digital leads brand, marketing, and digital experience for Long Cove's newest private club.

DALLAS, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Long Cove, the lakefront community an hour from Dallas, announces the Old Mine Club, an invitation-only private club on Cedar Creek Lake, and its centerpiece, The Canary—an 18-hole championship golf course designed by architect Beau Welling, set to open for member play in 2027.

Old Mine Club Branding by Tegan Digital Old Mine Club Branding by Tegan Digital

"Beau Welling Design and our team have been working on The Canary for nearly five years now, and we are excited to invite members to enjoy what will be an unrivaled golf experience," says Don McNamara, founder of Long Cove."We are thrilled to be collaborating with Beau and his team in transforming former site of abandoned coal mines and a railroad into a striking lakefront golf course that will delight players and should be considered one of the best layouts in the state."

As Long Cove's Agency of Record, Tegan Digital developed the brand identity, marketing, and digital experience for the club and its course. As an extension of the community, The Canary will offer a destination-style golf experience tied to homeownership. The approach emphasizes lifestyle, legacy, and a sense of place over a traditional membership model.

Building from an initial logo, Tegan led creation of a brand system for Old Mine Club, shaping how it's introduced and positioned within the Long Cove vision. The system includes a visual identity with a defined color palette, typography, textures, and usage guidelines, along with direction for photography and messaging—creating a consistent foundation across touchpoints.

Tegan also developed collateral to support membership growth and communication, including membership materials, enrollment documents, rate cards, and brand assets.

A dedicated website serves as a hub for storytelling and engagement, allowing prospects to explore Old Mine Club, express interest, and follow its development—while supporting PR and early awareness.

"Our goal was to work with Long Cove to create a brand that feels timeless from day one," said John Herrington. "Old Mine Club is built for future generations, so every element reflects legacy while building excitement for what's ahead. From logo to website, it's about creating a story people want to be part of for years to come. It was an honor to help bring it to life."

About Long Cove

Nestled on Cedar Creek Lake, an hour from Dallas, Long Cove is a private lakefront community designed for families seeking a break from city life. Residences range from thoughtfully designed homes to custom homesites, blending luxury with natural beauty and views. With eight miles of trails, over six miles of shoreline, and a variety of on-site activities, Long Cove offers a scenic setting with strong lifestyle appeal. For more information, visit longcovetx.com and oldmineclub.com.

About Tegan Digital

Tegan Digital is a digital-first, full-service marketing and advertising agency based in Dallas, Texas. For 15 years, Tegan has partnered with clients from startups to Fortune 100 companies to build meaningful digital experiences. Partners include Safe Harbor Marinas, Business Jet, and Dallas Museum of Art. Tegan was named to Inc. 5000's Fastest Growing Private Companies in 2023 and 2024. For more information, visit tegan.io .

Contact:

John Herrington

Partner

214-938-1611

[email protected]

SOURCE Tegan Digital