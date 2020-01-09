Old Republic International Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Conference Call

CHICAGO, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) — today announced that it will hold a conference call on Thursday, January 23, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss fourth quarter 2019 results. The call can be accessed live on Old Republic's website at www.oldrepublic.com or on a listen-only phone line at 1‑888‑393‑2979.

Investors may also access a replay of the call by dialing 1-844-512-2921, passcode 8371749, which will be available through January 30, 2020. The replay will also be available on Old Republic International's website through February 23, 2020.

About Old Republic

Chicago-based Old Republic International Corporation is one of the nation's 50 largest publicly held insurance enterprises. It is a member of the Fortune 500 listing of America's largest companies. The Company is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. A long-term interest in mortgage guaranty and consumer credit indemnity coverages has devolved to a run-off operating mode since 2012. Old Republic's general insurance business ranks among the nations' 50 largest, while its title insurance operations are the third largest in its industry.

The nature of Old Republic's business requires that it be managed for the long run, and its cash dividend policy reflects that long-term orientation. The current annualized dividend rate of $0.80 per share marks the 38th consecutive year that Old Republic has boosted this rate, and 2019 becomes the 78th year of uninterrupted regular cash dividend payments. Here's a summary of recent years' total book and market returns, which includes the addition and reinvestment of cash dividend payments, in comparison with the financial performance of three selected indices similarly developed.





ORI

Selected Indices' Compounded



Annual

Annual

Total Annual Returns



Book Value

Market Value

Nominal











Compounded

Compounded

Gross

S & P

S & P



Total

Total

Domestic

500

Insurance



Return

Return

Product

Index

Index Ten Years 1999 – 2008

9.3%

3.5%

5.0%

-1.4%

-4.2% Ten Years 2009 – 2018

6.0%

11.8%

3.4%

13.1%

11.0% Twenty Years 1999 – 2018

7.6%

7.6%

4.2%

5.6%

3.1%

According to the most recent edition of Mergent's Dividend Achievers, Old Republic is listed in 56th place among just 105 qualifying publicly held companies, out of thousands considered, that have posted at least 25 consecutive years of annual dividend growth.

For Old Republic's latest news releases and other corporate documents:

Please visit us at www.oldrepublic.com

Alternatively, please write or call:

Investor Relations

Old Republic International Corporation

307 North Michigan Avenue • Chicago, IL 60601

312-346-8100

Further Information Contacts:

AT OLD REPUBLIC: AT FINANCIAL RELATIONS BOARD: Craig R. Smiddy, President & CEO Analysts/Investors: Marilynn Meek (312) 346-8100 212) 827-3773

SOURCE Old Republic International Corporation

Related Links

http://www.oldrepublic.com

