OLD REPUBLIC MARKS 100 YEARS OF EXCELLENCE AT NYSE

News provided by

Old Republic International Corporation

22 Aug, 2023, 07:00 ET

CHICAGO, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) – today will recognize its 100 year anniversary with the ringing of the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange. With employees from across the company's diverse operating units, as well as directors and invited guests, this occasion continues a year-long celebration under the banner 100 Years of Excellence. Old Republic is grateful for the important role that customers, employees, business partners and investors have played in our rich history serving specialty niches within the property & casualty and title insurance markets.

Old Republic's longevity is a testament to our mantra "managing for the long run". Founded in 1923, Old Republic has grown through both acquisitions and creating new specialty insurance businesses. The company has remained steadfast in operating in a diverse and decentralized manner and with a common culture with foundational tenets of integrity, respect and accountability.

Today, Old Republic is a leading specialty insurer with nearly 10,000 associates across North America and is a Fortune 500 company with financial strength marked by A+ ratings from A.M. Best and Standard & Poor's. As a public company, Old Republic has produced a 12.4% annual total shareholder return over the last 55 years and has rewarded investors with 82 consecutive years of dividends, having raised the annual payout for 42 straight years.

Looking forward, Old Republic will continue to focus on serving the underwriting and risk management needs of our diverse customers. Core to this commitment will be continued investments in people and in technology, and an unrelenting focus on excellence.

About Old Republic

Chicago-based Old Republic International Corporation is one of the nation's 50 largest shareholder-owned insurance businesses. It is a member of the Fortune 500 listing of America's largest companies. The Company is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. Old Republic's general insurance business ranks among the nation's 50 largest, while its title insurance business is the third largest in its industry.

For Old Republic's latest news releases and other corporate documents:

Please visit us at www.oldrepublic.com



Alternatively, please write or call:  Investor Relations

Old Republic International Corporation

307 North Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60601

 (312) 346-8100

At Old Republic:

At Financial Relations Board:

Craig R. Smiddy: President and Chief Executive Officer

Analysts/Investors: Joe Calabrese 212/827-3772 

SOURCE Old Republic International Corporation

Also from this source

OLD REPUBLIC REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF 2023

OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2023 CONFERENCE CALL

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.