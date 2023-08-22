OLD REPUBLIC MARKS 100 YEARS OF EXCELLENCE AT NYSE

CHICAGO, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) – today will recognize its 100 year anniversary with the ringing of the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange. With employees from across the company's diverse operating units, as well as directors and invited guests, this occasion continues a year-long celebration under the banner 100 Years of Excellence. Old Republic is grateful for the important role that customers, employees, business partners and investors have played in our rich history serving specialty niches within the property & casualty and title insurance markets.

Old Republic's longevity is a testament to our mantra "managing for the long run". Founded in 1923, Old Republic has grown through both acquisitions and creating new specialty insurance businesses. The company has remained steadfast in operating in a diverse and decentralized manner and with a common culture with foundational tenets of integrity, respect and accountability.

Today, Old Republic is a leading specialty insurer with nearly 10,000 associates across North America and is a Fortune 500 company with financial strength marked by A+ ratings from A.M. Best and Standard & Poor's. As a public company, Old Republic has produced a 12.4% annual total shareholder return over the last 55 years and has rewarded investors with 82 consecutive years of dividends, having raised the annual payout for 42 straight years.

Looking forward, Old Republic will continue to focus on serving the underwriting and risk management needs of our diverse customers. Core to this commitment will be continued investments in people and in technology, and an unrelenting focus on excellence.

About Old Republic

Chicago-based Old Republic International Corporation is one of the nation's 50 largest shareholder-owned insurance businesses. It is a member of the Fortune 500 listing of America's largest companies. The Company is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. Old Republic's general insurance business ranks among the nation's 50 largest, while its title insurance business is the third largest in its industry.

