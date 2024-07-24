Old West Lawman Pat Garrett Gold Revolver and Sheriff's Badge Up for Auction

Rock Island Auction Company will offer a historic Colt Thunderer revolver and gold sheriff's badge of legendary lawman Pat Garrett, who famously killed Billy the Kid

BEDFORD, Texas, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rock Island Auction Company (RIAC) will showcase historic collectibles owned by Pat Garrett, American Old West lawman and killer of notorious outlaw Billy the Kid, during its August Premier Auction, Aug. 23-25, in Bedford, TX. The three-day auction will offer Garrett's gold and engraved Colt Model 1877 Thunderer double action revolver, his gold, engraved Lincoln County sheriff's badge, and numerous historic documents.

Historic Presentation Engraved Colt Thunderer Model 1877 Double Action Revolver with Magnificent Inscribed Gold Washed Solid German Silver Grips Presented to Lawman Pat Garrett, Killer of "Billy The Kid" by His El Paso friends

The Colt Thunderer was presented to Garrett in 1902, after he was appointed United States Collector of Customs by President Theodore Roosevelt. By that period, Garrett had made a name for himself as a lawman in the American West and had become a living legend for tracking down and killing the notorious outlaw Billy the Kid in the summer of 1881. This exquisite firearm, shipped from Colt and intricately engraved by the M. Hartley Company, boasts a gold-washed nickel finish and silver grip panels inscribed with "Customs Collector" and notable locations from Garrett's life. The firearm has a pre-auction estimate of $130,000 - $190,000.

"Pat Garrett embodies the gritty, resilient spirit of the Old West," says Kevin Hogan, President of Rock Island Auction Company. "He was a known manhunter who was called in on several occasions when no one else would do the job. His badge and his gun were the tools of his trade, and it's a real thrill to be able to present them to collectors this August."

Garrett's gold sheriff's badge, a testament to his legendary career, was presented to him in 1881 by Albert Jennings Fountain, a distinguished Civil War and Indian Wars veteran, customs collector, Texas senator, and lawman. The badge was given in recognition of Garrett's success in capturing Billy the Kid. It is accompanied by its satin-lined, tooled leather case and carries a pre-auction estimate of $100,000 - $180,000.

Garrett's career as Lincoln County sheriff is marked by unparalleled courage and perseverance, bringing order to the tumultuous New Mexico territory and cementing his place in Western history. These extraordinary collectibles from the American Old West are among over 1,800 historic and rare items featured at RIAC's August Premier Auction. Collectors can view these remarkable objects at RIAC's full-day preview event on Thursday, Aug. 22, starting at 10 a.m. CT.

