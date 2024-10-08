Older Women Voters Will Decide Election in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP Pennsylvania understands that with the November election just weeks away, all eyes are on the critical battleground Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

In a poll AARP Pennsylvania released on October 1, older women voters are split on their support of the presidential candidates, with both Vice President Harris and former President Trump earning 48 percent of the vote. The poll also found Senator Bob Casey leading challenger Dave McCormick 48%-45% among 50+ women. Amongst all overs, Vice President Harris and Senator Bob Casey lead in their respective Pennsylvania races by narrow margins.

The priorities and concerns of Pennsylvania women voters 50 and older will likely influence the outcome of the 2024 election and could be the difference in this election. Women 50+ account for- almost one-third (29%) of likely voters overall and more than half (53%) of likely voters 50-plus in the state.

"Our poll is clear, the influence of women voters 50-plus is poised to be 'the difference' in the state's political landscape, and their voices will be central to shaping policies and priorities at all levels of government," said AARP Pennsylvania State Director Bill Johnston-Walsh. "For candidates and political parties, understanding and addressing the needs and values of this demographic will be crucial for winning elections and governing effectively."

Among the 50-and-older voting bloc of women, AARP's poll found:

94% of women are more likely to vote for a candidate who supports making sure workers get the Social Security they paid into and earned through a lifetime of hard work

79% are more likely to vote for a U.S. Senate candidate who is dedicated to providing support for family caregivers who are helping their loved ones live independently in their homes

75% are more likely to support a candidate for senate who supports providing paid leave so unpaid family caregivers can care for loved ones without losing their job or salary.

89% of women voters 50 and older are worried about the issue of fraud through robo-calls, phishing emails, or other scams.

Women living in Pennsylvania and suburban communities played a pivotal role in deciding state and national election results in 2020 and 2022. They will again in 2024.

AARP commissioned the bipartisan polling team of Fabrizio Ward (R) & Impact Research (D) to conduct a survey of voters in Pennsylvania. AARP commissioned the bipartisan polling team of Fabrizio Ward (R) & Impact Research (D) to conduct a survey of voters in Pennsylvania. The firms interviewed 1,398 likely voters, which includes a statewide representative sample of 600 likely voters, an oversample of 470 likely voters ages 50 and older, and an additional oversample of 328 Black likely voters ages 50 and older. The survey was done between September 17-24, 2024. The interviews were conducted via live interviewer on landline (24%) and cellphone (35%), as well as SMS-to-web (41%). The sample was randomly drawn from the Pennsylvania voter list. The margin of sampling error at the 95% confidence level for the 600 statewide sample is ±4.0%; for the 800 total sample of voters 50+ is ±3.5%; for the 400 total sample of Black voters 50+ is ±4.9%.

View the full survey results at aarp.org/PApolling and find all of our state battleground polls at aarp.org/voterpolls24. Read AARP's coverage of the poll here.

For more information on how, when and where to vote in Pennsylvania, visit aarp.org/PAVotes.

