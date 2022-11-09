OleumTech® Launches H2S Gas Detection Transmitters

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OleumTech®, a leading provider of industrial automation and IoT solutions, today introduced two new Hydrogen Sulfide (H2S) Gas Detection Transmitters: one to its OTC Wireless Sensor Network platform and the other to its H Series hardwired process instrumentation product line. The new H2S Transmitters were designed to provide continuous monitoring of air quality and generate alarms when H2S levels exceed user-configured setpoints, making it an ideal choice for industrial markets where H2S is present.

The OleumTech H2S Transmitters, whether in its wireless or hardwired format, offer an H2S measurement range of 0 to 100 ppm with a resolution of 0.1 ppm. The transmitter is equipped with a field replaceable sensor module enclosed in a robust 316 stainless steel housing with a steel mesh filter. A Dust/Splash Guard is also included to reduce the ingress of dirt and water. Users can perform a 2-point calibration to first set the 0 ppm and then set a custom level between the range of 10 to 50 ppm. The H2S Transmitters offer two configurable alarm setpoints, typically for high and high-high. The hardwired RS485 Modbus version is equipped with two solid state relay outputs as a standard, while the relay outputs are optional on the wireless version. Users can conveniently perform bump tests and acknowledge alarms using a single external button. The local LCD display provides quick and easy access to its intuitive menu system. The wireless version can be deployed instantly into any of our OTC Sensor Networks worldwide while the RS485 Modbus version can be seamlessly integrated into any SCADA system.

The OleumTech Hydrogen Sulfide Transmitters are Intrinsically Safe, certified for use in Class I, Division 1 hazardous locations. The wireless options, WT-H2S and WT-H2S-A, are powered using a replaceable battery pack while the hardwired version, HW-H2S, is powered via a 9-30 Vdc supply.

"We are very excited to introduce our H2S Transmitters. Safeguarding human lives is the most critical element in any operation and we are confident that our new H2S gas detection transmitters will enhance our customers' safety management systems by adding in another layer of protection," said Vrej Isa, OleumTech COO.

H2S Transmitter Highlights:

0 – 100 ppm measurement range

0.1 ppm resolution

Field replaceable sensor module

2 configurable alarm setpoints: 0 and custom

2 alarm status DOs (SSR), WT-H2S-A and HW-H2S only

Single button operation for bump tests

Local display and easy menu system

Wireless: battery powered

Hardwired: 9-30 Vdc

Intrinsically Safe, Class I, Division 1 (Zone 0) certified

2-year warranty

About OleumTech

OleumTech® is a leading manufacturer of wireless industrial automation, IoT, and machine-to-machine (M2M) solutions. Headquartered in Foothill Ranch, CA, OleumTech is an ISO 9001 certified organization with a full commitment to excellence in delivering superior quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction.

