OleumTech® Opens New Permian Basin Office, Training Center in Midland, Texas

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OleumTech®, a leading provider of wireless industrial automation and IoT solutions, today announced the opening of a new office with a state-of-the-art training facility located in Midland, Texas. The office will primarily serve as a training facility to accommodate and support customers in the region. The new location will house a full display of OleumTech products for demonstrations and customer training.

The new OleumTech office signals the company's continued expansion and dedication to its customers in the Permian Basin.

"The new office is centrally located in Midland, allowing customers to easily receive valuable product training and insight from our application engineers," says Vrej Isa, OleumTech COO. "As we continue to innovate and expand our product portfolio, this dedicated training facility enables us to continue to improve on our commitment to providing exceptional customer support."

The OleumTech Permian office is located at:

6415 N State Hwy 349

Suite 15

Midland, TX

For more information or to schedule an appointment for a training session, please contact your local OleumTech sales representative.

About OleumTech

OleumTech® is a leading manufacturer of wireless industrial automation, IoT, and machine-to-machine (M2M) solutions. For the past two decades, OleumTech has set the performance standards in M2M and IIoT communications with over 500,000 transmitters and 50,000 networks deployed. Their versatile products are distributed globally in oil and gas, refining/petrochemical, water/wastewater, and IoT industries, as well as other industries that require industrially-hardened, battery-powered sensors and I/O networks. Headquartered in Foothill Ranch, CA, OleumTech is an ISO 9001 certified organization with a full commitment to excellence in delivering superior quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction.

For more information, visit www.oleumtech.com, and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Contact Information:

OleumTech Corporation

Sales and Marketing

ph +1 949-305-9009

tf +1 866-508-8586

[email protected]

SOURCE OleumTech

Related Links

https://oleumtech.com/

