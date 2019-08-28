Olga Blyweiss and Terence Coppinger Join Mazars USA Tax Practice

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazars USA LLP, a leading accounting, tax, advisory and consulting firm, today announced that Olga Blyweiss had joined the firm as a Tax Partner in the Pennsylvania office and Terence Coppinger as a Tax Partner in the Long Island office. The addition of the two Partners is part of the ongoing expansion of the firm's national Tax Practice.

Olga has over 20 years of experience providing tax compliance and consulting services to pass-through entities and closely-held family owned businesses and their Individual owners. Terence has nearly 25 years of experience advising clients in the areas of Global Tax Information Reporting and IRS practice and procedure.

"Changes in the tax code have created new complexities for many of our clients," said Mazars USA National Tax Practice Leader Tifphani White-King. "As such, we are continuing to grow our Tax Practice in all of our offices, ensuring that we have the right expertise to help both businesses and individuals flourish."

Olga and Terence were both previously at Big 4 firms, where Olga was a Managing Director in the Business Tax Services practice and led the Family Office and Private Client Services practice in Pennsylvania and Terry was a Partner and Leader of the Information Reporting and Withholding practice within the Alternative Investment sector.

At Mazars, Olga's practice will focus on Private Client Services, helping both business owners and high net worth individuals retain wealth across generations. Terry joins the Tax Financial Services Group, contributing to the growth of the Tax Practice.

Olga received her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Drexel University. She also received a Master of Science in Taxation from Villanova University.

Terence received his Bachelor of Science in Finance and Master of Business Administration from St. John's University. He also received a Master of Taxation from Pace University.

