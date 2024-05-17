Olight Illuminates NRA Show with Launch of Innovative Osight

DALLAS, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Olight, the world's leading brand in mobile lighting solutions, today officially unveiled its latest product line – Osight, an optic with a charging cover, at the company's product release event during this year's NRA Show.

As the star of this latest release, Osight is set to redefine the optics industry with innovative technology. With its magnetic charging cover providing three full charges to the optic, users can embark on their missions with unwavering confidence and without the fear of running out of battery.

The Osight itself boasts an incredible maximum runtime of 70,000 hours on the lowest mode, and when paired with the charged case, it extends to an astounding 280,000 hours. The cover also features intuitive battery indication for both the sight and cover, ensuring users have complete visibility of their power levels. Charging the case is a breeze with the universal USB-C compatibility. Equipped with a precision-engineered 0.94 x 0.85-inch lens, Osight delivers unparalleled accuracy in target acquisition, even during moments of recoil.

In addition to the Osight, the event showcased several exciting new products. These include the two rail-mounted lights, PL-MINI 3 and Odin S. The PL-MINI 3 is perfect for short setups, featuring a removable battery design for quick battery replacement. The Odin S is a stable and reliable option for long setups, boasting an improved design and an impressive maximum output of 1500 lumens. The Prowess changes the game with its innovative bidirectional illumination, combining a 5,000-lumen front light with a warm ambient backlight. As the newest camping light, the Olantern Stretch is a classically styled lantern offering dual light sources and showcasing an innovative stretch design.

The launch event drew the presence of notable figures, including LUKE CAO, the reigning 2022 IPSC Handgun World Shooting Champion, and renowned content creators like Man + River. Esteemed media members and loyal fans also attended to witness the release of these brand new products.

