Olivet Community Schools to Deploy ZeroEyes AI Gun Detection and Intelligent Situational Awareness Platform

Michigan School District Utilizes State Funding to Bolster Security Measures with Proactive Solution

PHILADELPHIA, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes , the creators of the only AI-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, today announced that its proactive gun detection and intelligent situational awareness solution will be deployed by Michigan's Olivet Community Schools to protect students and faculty against gun-related violence. The school was approved for the State's dedicated grant funding, enabling Olivet to implement ZeroEyes.

Save time and save lives with ZeroEyes.

Olivet Community Schools comprises an elementary school, as well as a middle and high school that are located at the same complex. According to The Gun Violence Research Center , 55% of the incidents analyzed in Michigan educational systems were spontaneous attacks and 42% involved former students. To combat the rising threat of violence, the district has been bolstering its safety and security efforts by installing an access control system and brand new digital cameras, along with the deployment of ZeroEyes.

"We've always maintained a multi-layered security framework, from our security camera and access control system to CRG maps for first responders, and adding ZeroEyes significantly strengthens our preparedness," said John Mertz, Superintendent of Olivet Community Schools. "While this technology greatly enhances our security, we hope we never have to use it in a real-world situation."

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine that the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence — including visual description, gun type, and last known location — to local law enforcement and the district's school resource officers as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

"We applaud Olivet Community Schools for their proactive approach to safety," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "Our AI gun detection technology is a vital layer in fortifying the security of both students and staff."

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos — ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution is recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the illegal brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected.

The ZeroEyes team also provides consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges/universities, healthcare facilities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com .

SOURCE ZeroEyes