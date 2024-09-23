OLLIE'S CELEBRATES 10 GRAND OPENINGS IN TEXAS

Bargains Coming to Dallas, Houston, McAllen, San Antonio

HARRISBURG, Pa., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ollie's, America's largest retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory, announced the Grand Openings of 10 new stores in Texas! The new locations, all former 99₵ Stores, will bring even more brand name bargains to the Dallas, Houston, McAllen, and San Antonio markets. Shoppers will find everyday low prices on books, flooring, food, housewares, toys, electronics, stuff for your bedroom and bathroom, health and beauty products, pet supplies, and so much more for up to 70% off the fancy store prices!

"We are incredibly excited to open ten more stores in the great state of Texas where the folks have been so good to us," said John Swygert, Chief Executive Officer of Ollie's Bargain Outlet. "With the closing of 99₵ Stores throughout the state, we're thrilled to provide shoppers in the Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, and McAllen areas with a treasure hunt experience where they can find a huge selection of brand name bargains at prices that won't break the bank!"

Ollie's brings about 50-60 new jobs to local communities with each new store it opens, ranging from cashiers to assistant managers. Ollie's employs over 10,000 associates across the company.

For more information about Ollie's Bargain Outlet, visit www.ollies.us and like us on Facebook.

About Ollie's

We are America's largest retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory, selling Real Brands at Real Bargain Prices!® We offer extreme value on brand name products in a variety of departments, including housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, toys, health and beauty aids and more. We currently operate 542 stores in 31 states and growing! For more information, visit www.ollies.us .

SOURCE Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.