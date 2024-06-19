OLLIE'S CELEBRATES 31st STATE WITH GRAND OPENING IN WISCONSIN

Bargains Coming to Kenosha

HARRISBURG, Pa., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Inc., America's largest retailer of closeout merchandise, celebrates another growth milestone with the grand opening of a brand-new store in Wisconsin, their 31st state! Ollie's is known for unbeatable brand name closeouts at up to 70% off the fancy stores' prices every day! You'll find bargains on books, flooring, food, housewares, toys, electronics, stuff for your bedroom and bathroom, health and beauty products, pet supplies, and so much more! Wisconsin's first Ollie's will officially open its doors in Kenosha on Wednesday, June 19th at 9 am. Find us off 80th Street next to CVS in the old Piggly Wiggly.

"We are so excited to open our very first store in the great state of Wisconsin where the folks have been so good to us," said John Swygert, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ollie's Bargain Outlet. "As we enter our 31st state, we're thrilled to provide shoppers in Kenosha and its surrounding areas with a treasure hunt experience where they can find a huge selection of brand name merchandise at up to 70% off the fancy stores' prices every day."

Ollie's brings about 50-60 new jobs to the local community with each new store it opens, ranging from cashiers to assistant managers. Ollie's employs over 10,000 associates across the company.

For more information about Ollie's Bargain Outlet, visit www.ollies.us

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Inc.

Ollie's is America's largest retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory, offering Real Brands and Real Bargain prices®! We offer extreme value on brand-name products in a variety of departments, including housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, toys, health and beauty aids and more. We currently operate 520 stores in 31 states and growing! For more information, visit www.ollies.us

