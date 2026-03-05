Ollie's Celebrates Entry into 35th State with Grand Opening in Minnesota

Good Stuff Cheap® Now Available in Austin, MN

HARRISBURG, Pa., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Inc. celebrates entering its 35th state with the Grand Opening of its new store in Austin, Minnesota. As America's fastest growing retailer of brand name closeouts and excess inventory, Ollie's sells brand name merchandise at up to 70% below the fancy stores every day. Shoppers of every age will find an ever-changing assortment of deals across a wide range of categories including housewares, food, bed and bath, health and beauty, books, toys, lawn and garden, seasonal décor & so much more!

The Grand Opening of Minnesota's first Ollie's takes place today in Austin at 1209 18th Ave NW, next to the Hy-Vee Grocery in the former ShopKo. The celebration will begin with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 8:45 AM and feature exclusive doorbuster deals and free giveaways only available on opening day.

"Our first Minnesota store represents an important milestone in our Midwest expansion. We could not be more excited to enter our 35th state and bring Good Stuff Cheap® to the people of Austin and beyond," said Eric van der Valk, President and CEO of Ollie's. "If you have never been to an Ollie's before, we invite you to come see what all the fuss is about. We offer Real Brands, Real Bargains!® You really need to see it to believe it."

In addition to bringing unbeatable deals to town, every new Ollie's store creates 50 to 60 new local jobs, including cashiers, managers, and store leaders. "Our people are the heart of our business," said van der Valk. "We're looking for great talent to join the best and fastest growing retail team in the country."

Interested candidates can stop by the store or visit www.ollies.com/pages/careers to explore open positions. With more than 645 stores and over 14,000 associates, Ollie's is growing fast and building careers along the way.

About Ollie's

Ollie's is a leading off-price retailer of brand name household products. Since our founding in 1982, our mission has been to sell Good Stuff Cheap®. We do this through a flexible buying model that focuses on closeout merchandise and excess inventory from suppliers and manufacturers around the world. Our stores offer Real Brands! Real Bargains!® in a treasure hunt environment at prices up to 70% below traditional retailers. As of December 9, 2025, we operated 645 stores in 34 states and growing! For more information, visit www.ollies.com.

SOURCE Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.