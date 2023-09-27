OLLIE'S OPENS FIRST IOWA STORE AND RAISES MONEY FOR UNIVERSITY OF IOWA STEAD FAMILY CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL

Iowa City Location Marks the Discount Retailer's 500th Store and 30th State

HARRISBURG, Pa., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OLLI), America's largest retailer of closeouts and excess inventory, celebrates the grand opening of its 500th store in Iowa City, Iowa, Ollie's 30th state. 

University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital Miracle child Nile Kron poses with the Ollie’s mascot in celebration of the Ollie’s opening in Iowa City today.
Ollie’s team cuts the ribbon of new Iowa City store, their first in Iowa and 500th store in the nation.
"500 stores in 30 states is a major milestone in our company's history," said John Swygert, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ollie's. "As we keep growing, our commitment to give back to the communities we serve is more important than ever. Here in Iowa City, we are thrilled to continue that commitment with a donation of $10,000 to benefit Children's Miracle Network and the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital as part of our grand opening celebration."

The University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital has been serving the needs of children and families for over 100 years. As Iowa's only comprehensive children's hospital, they provide services from general care to treatment of life-threatening and chronic illnesses. Last year alone, the hospital treated more than 94,000 children.

Since 2007, Ollie's has partnered with Children's Miracle Network (CMN), raising more than $4 million dollars to support 90 children's hospitals nationwide. Today, Ollie's is asking shoppers to donate online to CMN to benefit University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital and help them reach their total goal of $20,000. Donations can be made by visiting the fundraising page at https://uigoldrush.org/Ollies from September 24-October 1.

Ollie's offers shoppers "Good Stuff Cheap" with great deals on a wide selection of brand name merchandise at up to 70% off the "fancy store" prices every day. The discount retailer brings 50-60 new jobs to the local community with each new store it opens. Nationwide, Ollie's employs over 11,000 associates and plans to open 50-55 locations annually until it reaches its goal of 1,050 stores.

The Iowa City store is located at 1660 Sycamore Street, Iowa City, IA 52240 and the doors will open at 9:00 am Central time today.

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Inc. 
Ollie's is America's largest retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory, offering Real Brands and Real Bargain prices®! We offer extreme value on brand-name products in a variety of departments, including housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, toys, health and beauty aids and more. We currently operate 500 stores in 30 states and growing! For more information, visit www.ollies.us

