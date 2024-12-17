OLLIE'S RAISES OVER $1.1 MILLION FOR MARINE TOYS FOR TOTS PROGRAM

Closeout Retailer Brings Holiday Joy to Families in Need at Christmas

HARRISBURG, Pa., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (Ollie's), America's largest retailer of brand name closeout merchandise, is proud to announce that it has raised over $1.1 million for the Marine Toys for Tots Program. From November 3rd to December 7th, participating Ollie's stores collected donations at checkout and served as official drop-off locations for customers to donate new toys and books to help bring the joy of Christmas to kids and families in the communities Ollie's serves.

Ollie's hosts shopping spree with several local police departments in Lancaster, Pennsylvania to support Marine Toys for Tots.

"Partnering with Toys for Tots for the last five years has been an incredible honor, and this year's record-breaking donations are a testament to the generosity of our customers and dedicated team," said John Swygert, Chief Executive Officer of Ollie's. "Thank you to everyone who donated to support our local communities. Together we've helped make the holiday season brighter for millions of kids and families in need."

"In 2024, the Marine Toys for Tots Program reached unprecedented milestones, delivering nearly 25 million toys, books, and gifts to over 10 million disadvantaged children across the Nation. Our mission is to ensure that every child feels a sense of hope for a brighter future, and we are deeply grateful for the unwavering support from Ollie's," said LtGen Laster, USMC (Retired), CEO of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. "Ollie's dedication to fundraising and toy collection in their stores makes it possible for us to reach even more children in need year after year, spreading optimism, happiness, and the magic of Christmas to millions of underprivileged children in communities across the Nation."

About Ollie's

We are America's largest retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory, offering Real Brands and Real Bargain prices®! We offer extreme value on brand name products in a variety of departments, including housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, toys, health and beauty aids, and more. We currently operate 557 stores in 31 states and growing! For more information, visit www.ollies.us.

About Marine Toys for Tots

Toys for Tots, a 77-year National charitable program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, provides year-round joy, comfort, and hope to economically disadvantaged children across the Nation through the gift of a new toy or book. Since 1947, the Program has evolved and grown exponentially, having delivered hope and the magic of Christmas to 301 million children in need. For more information, visit www.toysfortots.org.

