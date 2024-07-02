OLLIE'S RAISES OVER $625,000 FOR CHILDREN'S MIRACLE NETWORK HOSPITALS®

Extreme Value Retailer Raises Funds for Children's Hospitals Across 30 States

HARRISBURG, Pa., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Inc., America's largest retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory, is proud to announce that it has raised more than $625,000 for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals through an in-store fundraising campaign which ran from May 19th through June 15th. Customer donations were collected by 517 Ollie's locations in 30 states and will benefit 94 local hospitals in communities Ollie's serves.

"We believe every child deserves a chance for a happy and healthy life, which is why we're proud to continue our partnership with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals," said John Swygert, Chief Executive Officer of Ollie's. "Thanks to the generosity of our customers and dedication of the Ollie's Team we have raised more than $4.6 million over 14 years and made a real impact in the lives of kids and families in our communities."

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals raises funds for 170 children's hospitals across the U.S. and Canada, helping every child receive the best possible care. Whether investing in research, training the next generation of doctors and nurses, or offering families peace of mind, these funds are used where they are needed most.

"Thanks to dedicated partners like Ollie's, we can make sure that local member children's hospitals have the funds needed to provide the highest level of care," said Frances Fu, Chief Financial and Strategy Officer at Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. "Ollie's employees and customers have continuously demonstrated their unwavering support and commitment to our mission, and we are deeply grateful for their contributions to the health and well-being of children in our communities."

About Ollie's

We are America's largest retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory, selling Real Brands at Real Bargain Prices®! We offer extreme value on brand name products in a variety of departments, including housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, toys, health and beauty aids, and more. We currently operate 521 stores in 31 states and growing! For more information, visit www.ollies.us

