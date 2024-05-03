OLLIE'S RAISES OVER $791,000 FOR FEEDING AMERICA®

Extreme Value Retailer Fundraising Campaign Benefits 132 Partner Food Banks

HARRISBURG, Pa., May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI), America's largest retailer of brand name closeout merchandise and excess inventory, is proud to announce that it raised more than $791,000 for Feeding America through an in-store fundraising campaign, which ran from March 10th to April 14th. Collected by 513 participating Ollie's stores in 30 states, these donations will benefit 132 Feeding America partner food banks in communities that Ollie's serves.

"Thousands of families across the country experience food insecurity every day. That is why it's more important than ever to continue our partnership with Feeding America to help deliver much needed assistance to people in the communities that we serve," said John Swygert, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ollie's. "Thanks to our hardworking associates and generous Ollie's customers, we have raised more than ever before this year to support families facing hunger across 30 states."

"Food banks across the country have reported increased needs from the growing number of people experiencing food insecurity," said Lauren Biedron, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America. "With one in seven people facing hunger in the U.S., we are grateful for partners like Ollie's, whose support helps people in accessing the food everyone deserves."

We are America's largest retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory, selling Real Brands at Real Bargain prices®! We offer extreme value on brand name products in a variety of departments, including housewares, food, books, stationery, bed & bath, rugs & flooring, toys, health & beauty aids, and more. We currently operate 514 stores in 30 states and growing!

For more information, visit www.ollies.us

