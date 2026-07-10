OlloBot Reveals OlloNi SS1's New Identity Design and Announces Ollo-Family Blind Box Launch at Houston Pop-Up This July

NEW YORK, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OlloBot unveiled the core upgrades of the OlloNi SS1, marking a comprehensive leap forward in design and AI capabilit for its highly anticipated family companion cyber-pet robot. At the same time, OlloBot has announced that the Ollo-family plush IP blind box series will make its North American debut at a pop-up experience at Pika Park Houston, an offline physical store brand owned by ShopVidi this summer. The OlloNi SS1 will launch on Kickstarter in August 2026.

OlloNi SS1 is not a simple iteration, it is OlloBot's true answer to what a perfect family companion can be. The design team advanced four core dimensions: industrial design language, AI hardware architecture, software ecosystem, and IP. The result is a companion that no longer merely senses emotions, but grows with a family and becomes a presence that is genuinely theirs.

A Design Language That Feels Alive

In appearance and materials, the SS1 has made a complete transition from toy-like to premium. Where the S1 used standard plastics in a larger, bulkier frame, the SS1 is built from a refined combination of premium PC/ABS, soft-touch silicone, and plush fabric elements, setting a new tactile standard for what a home companion robot should feel like. The silhouette is more compact and rounded, the expressive arms have greater freedom of movement, and the overall presence feels more grounded, considered, and alive.

Emotional expression has also made a fundamental shift. The SS1 upgrades to an Interactive Emotional Display Panel deeply integrated with environmental sensing, which means it no longer simply shows an expression to communicate, but actively reads the room and responds to the atmosphere around it. Effective voice recognition range has been extended from 2 meters to 5 meters, allowing the SS1 to hear and respond naturally from across a living space.

A Leap Forward in AI and Smart Home Integration

SS1 features a multi-chip AI architecture that enables interaction, environmental perception, and autonomous movement, which is a significant advancement over the single-threaded predecessor. The camera system has been upgraded to 4K with facial recognition, and it comes with a physical privacy shutter that users can close whenever they want. Privacy protection isn't just a promise anymore. It's something you can see and touch.

Smart home ecosystem integration is also one of the most significant upgrades in the SS1.

With Smart Life integration, the SS1 connects to a broad smart home ecosystem, including but not limited to Apple HomeKit and Amazon Alexa, positioning it not only as an emotional companion but as an intelligent hub at the center of the connected home.

Family recognition has been rebuilt through the Memory Recognition Module, which combines facial, body, and voice recognition to identify every member of the family, even including pets.

On privacy, the SS1 processes all data locally and grants user full control over their data, Paired with the OlloBot AI NAS integration, it provides up to 60TB of local storage capacity. All family visual materials are stored solely within the household and remain entirely under the family's custody.

Raised by Your Family And Shaped by Your Memories

Perhaps the most meaningful evolution in the SS1 is its approach to personality growth. Each SS1 develops its own character through real family interaction data and personal habit learning，which means no two units will ever grow into the same companion. It becomes uniquely, irreversibly yours.

At the heart of this is the Heart Memory Module, there is a removable storage core that carries every memory, every learned behavior, and every personality trait the SS1 accumulates over time. When hardware ages and bodies change, the memories don't disappear. They transfer. The SS1 is not a product with a lifespan, it is a relationship with continuity.

Ollo-Family Blind Boxes Arrive in Houston This July

Before the OlloNi SS1 debut on Kickstarter in August, OlloBot will bring its brand to life in person at a pop-up experience at Pika Park Houston, an offline physical store brand owned by ShopVidi this July. The collection features five distinct regular character designs, with a chance to discover a special hidden variant. More than collectible merchandise, these blind boxes are a physical entry into the OlloBot universe, integrating character IP culture with next-generation robotics concepts, and inviting families and collectors to become part of the Ollo-story.

With the SS1, OlloBot is evolving from an interactive device into an AI-native physical companion for the home, laying the foundation for the broader Ollo-family ecosystem rather than introducing a standalone product.

About OlloBot

OlloBot is a companion robot brand developed by Ollobot Robotics Limited, a Hong Kong-based company and a member of the BizConf Technology Co.,Ltd. (SZSE: 300578). Specializing in embodied intelligence and developing proactive, family-centric AI companion cyber-pet robots. The brand focuses on creating emotionally intelligent embodied AI that brings warmth, presence, and genuine connection to modern homes. Pioneering the Cyber Pet category, OlloBot integrates AI and robotics into real domestic environments to rethink how families connect with technology and to make home life feel more meaningful and emotionally enriched. The OlloNi SS1 will launch globally on Kickstarter in August 2026.

SOURCE OlloBot