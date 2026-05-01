OLLY and Naomi Osaka Team Up to Launch "Do What Serves You" Campaign for Mental Health Awareness Month

According to a Hologic-Gallup survey, 63% of women struggle to put their own health first, often placing the needs of others ahead of their own. Over time, this imbalance can take a toll, leading to stress, burnout, and a diminished ability to show up fully in their lives. This campaign brings that reality into focus, delivering a powerful message: caring for others begins with caring for yourself.

Rooted in Naomi's long-standing advocacy for mental health awareness and OLLY's mission to champion better wellbeing for all and help take the stigma out of seeking mental health support. It also reflects a shared commitment to reducing stigma and making space for more open, personal conversations around wellbeing.

As part of the initiative, OLLY is deepening its ongoing commitment to mental health support with $1.5M in grant commitments over the next three years. The effort kicks off with a $30,000 grant to longtime partner SeekHer Foundation during Mental Health Awareness Month. In addition, OLLY will fund multiple programs with a slate of nonprofit partners including Girl Up, The National Menopause Foundation, and Postpartum Support International to support access to care and education about mental health. Since 2021, the brand has actively supported this work with partners and grants totaling over $1.5M.

"This partnership is personal to me—I've used OLLY products for years, and I'm deeply aligned with what they stand for beyond their products," said Naomi Osaka. "For me, "Do What Serves You" means finding small moments in the day to just pause and be with myself. It's not always easy, but I've learned how important it is to carve out even a little time to honor my own needs."

Through "Do What Serves You," Naomi and OLLY aim to spark a broader cultural conversation around listening to your own needs, encouraging women to prioritize their overall health and wellness—on their own terms.

"Women are constantly balancing competing priorities, and too often their own wellbeing comes last," said Renee Fuller, Vice President of Marketing at OLLY. "With "Do What Serves You," we hope to encourage women to take care of themselves in ways that feel right for them—because when you're supported, you're better able to show up for the people and things that matter most. Naomi embodies that message in such an authentic way, and together, we hope to inspire a more compassionate, sustainable approach to caring for your mental and physical health. "

The "Do What Serves You" campaign will feature a 360-campaign roll out across an integrated media mix, including an OOH takeover in NYC's Times Square, social media and influencer partnerships, OTT streaming platforms, and online video placements on YouTube.

Over the course of the year-long partnership, Naomi will collaborate with OLLY on content, campaigns, and activations informed by her personal wellness journey—encouraging more people to set boundaries, ask for support, and prioritize their mental health.

About OLLY

OLLY is a San Francisco-based B-Corp with a mission to make wellness easy to understand, so you can pursue good health without compromise. Known for its gummies, ultra softgels, and capsule supplements, OLLY brings over 10 years of science-backed formulas to the supplement industry, solving common consumer needs, including mood, sleep, women's health, gut health, and more. OLLY is passionate about educating and shedding light on women's wellness as well as tackling the ongoing stigma of mental health; this includes ongoing partnerships and initiatives with The Golden State Valkyries, SeekHer Foundation, GirlUp, Postpartum Support International, The Menopause Foundation, and more. Find OLLY at major retailers, OLLY.com, and @ollywellness.

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SOURCE OLLY