OLLY Expands Gut Health Portfolio with Launch of Precise Probiotics

Available exclusively at Walmart, this new science‑backed line features clinically studied strains designed to support the microbiome with targeted benefits for stress, metabolism, and skin

SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OLLY, the leading wellness brand known for innovative, benefit-forward supplements, introduces OLLY Precise Probiotics, a new probiotic line designed to support the gut microbiome and whole-body wellness. This expansion of OLLY's gut health portfolio offers targeted probiotic solutions that go beyond baseline gut support. OLLY Precise Probiotics will be available exclusively at Walmart and OLLY.com.

OLLY Precise Probiotics capsules for stress, metabolism, and skin support, available exclusively at Walmart and Olly.com

As consumer interest in multi-benefit, microbiome-focused gut health solutions continues to rise, OLLY developed Precise Probiotics to meet the demand for more purposeful, science-backed options. Combining OLLY's approachability with clinically studied ingredients, the new line delivers a premium probiotic in one convenient daily capsule, designed to support next-generation wellness needs.

The Precise Probiotics lineup includes three formulations: Stress Support, Metabolism Support, and Skin Support. Each product contains clinically-studied probiotic strains selected to support the gut microbiome and communicate with other systems in the body—such as the brain, skin, and metabolism—all combined with SYNBIO and Bi-07 to support digestive and immune health.

OLLY Precise Probiotics with Stress Support Benefit: Microbiome support for digestive & immune health, and to maintain cortisol balance. Key Probiotic Strain: Features Bifidobacterium longum 1714 , a clinically studied strain shown to support normal cortisol and energy levels.

OLLY Precise Probiotics with Metabolism Support Benefit: Microbiome support for digestive & immune health and healthy metabolism. Key Probiotic Strain: Includes Bifidobacterium lactis B420 , clinically studied to support metabolism and help maintain a healthy weight when paired with diet and exercise.

OLLY Precise Probiotics with Skin Support: Benefit: Microbiome support for digestive & immune health and hydrated, healthy skin. Key Probiotic Strain: Features SynbÆctive® ProBeautyShield, which helps support skin hydration and maintain healthy pH balance.



"We created Precise Probiotics to help consumers take a more personalized approach to their gut health and wellness routines," said Shikha Snigdha, PhD, OLLY's VP of Scientific Affairs. "The Precise Probiotics line expands the role of probiotics beyond digestive health with three targeted formulas that harness clinically studied strains to support the connection between the gut and the brain, skin, and metabolism."

Along with the new product line, OLLY is drawing on the expertise of Patricia Bannan, MS, RDN who is a member of OLLY's Advisory Coalition, a group of internal and external experts who will provide strategic guidance on emerging health trends and consumer education. Bannan is a nationally recognized registered dietitian nutritionist (RDN), speaker, wellness coach, and healthy cooking expert with a Bachelor of Science in Nutrition and Dietetics from the University of Delaware and a Master of Science in Nutrition Communication from the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University. The Advisory Coalition will also include Dr. Snigdha and Punam Patel, OLLY's Chief Product Officer, with more to come.

"Collaborating with OLLY to advance the next wave of science-backed gut health innovation is an exciting opportunity," said Bannan. "I've always focused on helping people support their gut in realistic, sustainable ways—through simple daily habits that fit into real life—so this partnership is the perfect fit to bring that approach to more personalized, whole-body wellness solutions."

"At Walmart, we're building a wellness assortment that helps customers find solutions they can trust—grounded in science and designed for real needs. Our exclusive launch of OLLY's Precise Probiotics brings a targeted approach to gut health, making it easier for customers to shop credible, next-generation solutions all in one place," said Kristin Piper, Vice President, Wellness Merchandising at Walmart.

Precise Probiotics joins OLLY's gut health line alongside Big 10 Probiotic, Supergood Superfoods, and Prebiotic + Probiotic, among others. The Precise Probiotics line is available in a 30-day supply ranging from $27–$32 at OLLY.com and at Walmart and Walmart.com as our exclusive retail partner.

About OLLY

OLLY is a San Francisco-based B-Corp with a mission to make wellness easy to understand, so you can pursue good health without compromise. Known for its gummies, ultra softgels, and capsule supplements, OLLY brings over 10 years of science-backed formulas to the supplement industry, solving common consumer needs, including mood, sleep, women's health, gut health, and more. OLLY is passionate about educating and shedding light on women's wellness as well as tackling the ongoing stigma of mental health; this includes ongoing partnerships and initiatives with The Golden State Valkyries, The Loveland Foundation, SeekHer, Project Healthy Minds, and more. Find OLLY at major retailers, OLLY.com, and @ollywellness.

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