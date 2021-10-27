Ololade "Lola" Ekwere Joins Innerspace Counseling

OLD BRIDGE, N.J., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innerspace Counseling is thrilled to announce that our team has grown with the addition of Ololade "Lola" Ekwere, PMHNP-BC, FNP-BC. Lola brings invaluable expertise and knowledge to our already thriving practice. We're beyond excited to see how she helps our approaches and techniques adapt and evolve with the ever-changing mental healthcare landscape.

Lola has practiced for over 12 years in various capacities in healthcare, serving patients and their families. After graduating with an undergraduate degree in Nursing, Cum Laude from William Paterson University in 2009, Lola began her career as an Intensive Care Unit nurse, catering to patients and families at their most vulnerable in the hospital.

Seeking advancement in her career and expanding her breadth of knowledge, Lola returned for further education, obtaining a Master's Degree in Nursing from Rutgers University - UMDNJ. Lola graduated with honors in her chosen concentration of Family practice/Primary care.

While practicing as a primary care advanced practice nurse (APN), Lola observed that several of her patients needed significant mental health care as part of their overall treatment and wellness maintenance plans. This led her to pursue additional training and certification in Psychiatric and Mental Health care from Maryville University, where she also graduated with Honors.

During her career and education, Lola developed comfort in treating individuals with anxiety, depression, bipolar disorders, sleep disorders, and other common psychiatric disorders. Because she understands the interconnectedness of mental and physical health, she works collaboratively with each patient to prioritize and meet their mental health needs. She works effectively with children, teens, and adults alike. Additionally, she is empathetic, listens, and practices using evidence-based guidelines in order to provide the best possible care for her patients.

Lola brings a fresh perspective and all-new ideas to the Innerspace Counseling team . We're excited to see what we can learn from her to, in turn, further help our patients. To learn more about what Lola brings to the Innerspace Counseling team or to schedule your appointment, please contact our practice today!

Innerspace Counseling is a Holistic Treatment practice passionate about helping patients with various mental health disorders. We believe in a system-based approach to bring the best possible care to those who need it most. We build the skill sets of each of our clients so that they can learn to better handle their thoughts, emotions, and behaviors immediately, and for the long-term. Our board-certified and licensed staff of psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, and therapists feel strongly that no individual is an island, and no issue can be treated in isolation.

CONTACT:

Melissa Maranzano

[email protected]

732-332-8270

SOURCE Innerspace Counseling

Related Links

https://www.innerspacecounseling.com/

