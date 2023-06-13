NORTHVALE, N.J., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympia Lighting, a leading manufacturer of LED lighting solutions, has announced the launch of its new Vapor Tight LED Fixtures. These energy-efficient luminaires are designed to provide long-lasting and reliable lighting solutions for industrial and commercial applications.

Olympia Lighting Announces the Launch of its Vapor Tight LED Fixtures with Integral Controls

The Vapor Tight LED Fixtures are available in lengths of 4 feet and 8 feet and range from 20W to 100W. They operate from 120VAC to 480VAC and have a built-in 20KV/10KA surge protection device (SPD) to ensure safety and longevity. These luminaires are also available in color-correlated temperatures (CCT) of 3000K, 4000K, and 5000K to provide versatile lighting solutions for various applications.

Key features of these fixtures are integral controls for occupancy sensing and bilevel dimming, which make them ideal for applications in parking garages, stairwells, laboratories, chemical processing facilities, and more. With the bi-level dimming feature, the light output can be easily adjusted based on ambient lighting conditions, providing energy savings and reducing maintenance costs.

Olympia Lighting is committed to providing reliable and long-lasting lighting solutions to its customers. To ensure this, the company offers up to a 10-year warranty for its product line.

For more information on Olympia Lighting's Vapor Tight LED Fixtures, please visit OlympiaLighting.com or email [email protected].

About Olympia Lighting

Olympia Lighting is a leading manufacturer of LED lighting solutions for industrial, commercial, and residential applications. With over 25 years of experience, Olympia Lighting is committed to providing energy-efficient, reliable, and long-lasting lighting solutions to its customers.

Media Contact:

Jonathan Shalvi

(551) 209 3304

[email protected]

SOURCE Olympia Lighting