Olympia Lighting Announces the Launch of its Vapor Tight LED Fixtures with Integral Controls

News provided by

Olympia Lighting

13 Jun, 2023, 08:43 ET

NORTHVALE, N.J., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympia Lighting, a leading manufacturer of LED lighting solutions, has announced the launch of its new Vapor Tight LED Fixtures. These energy-efficient luminaires are designed to provide long-lasting and reliable lighting solutions for industrial and commercial applications.

Continue Reading
Olympia Lighting Announces the Launch of its Vapor Tight LED Fixtures with Integral Controls
Olympia Lighting Announces the Launch of its Vapor Tight LED Fixtures with Integral Controls

The Vapor Tight LED Fixtures are available in lengths of 4 feet and 8 feet and range from 20W to 100W. They operate from 120VAC to 480VAC and have a built-in 20KV/10KA surge protection device (SPD) to ensure safety and longevity. These luminaires are also available in color-correlated temperatures (CCT) of 3000K, 4000K, and 5000K to provide versatile lighting solutions for various applications.

Key features of these fixtures are integral controls for occupancy sensing and bilevel dimming, which make them ideal for applications in parking garages, stairwells, laboratories, chemical processing facilities, and more. With the bi-level dimming feature, the light output can be easily adjusted based on ambient lighting conditions, providing energy savings and reducing maintenance costs.

Olympia Lighting is committed to providing reliable and long-lasting lighting solutions to its customers. To ensure this, the company offers up to a 10-year warranty for its product line.

For more information on Olympia Lighting's Vapor Tight LED Fixtures, please visit OlympiaLighting.com or email [email protected].

About Olympia Lighting

Olympia Lighting is a leading manufacturer of LED lighting solutions for industrial, commercial, and residential applications. With over 25 years of experience, Olympia Lighting is committed to providing energy-efficient, reliable, and long-lasting lighting solutions to its customers.

Media Contact:
Jonathan Shalvi
(551) 209 3304
[email protected]

SOURCE Olympia Lighting

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.