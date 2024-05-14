NORTHVALE, N.J., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympia Lighting, a leader in the commercial LED lighting industry, is proud to highlight the cost-effective benefits of its Slim Shoebox Fixtures, designed for superior roadway and area illumination. By integrating advanced high-efficiency LED technology, these fixtures represent a significant step forward in energy-efficient lighting solutions.

Olympia Lighting’s Cost-Effective Slim Shoebox Fixtures: A Revolution in Commercial LED Lighting

The Slim Shoebox Fixtures boast an efficacy range of up to 167 Lumens per Watt, with the ability to produce over 20,000 Lumens at a 150 Watt input power. This efficiency ensures exceptional brightness and contributes to significant energy savings and reduced environmental impact. Available in Color Temperatures (CCT) from Wild Life Amber / Warm White 2200K to White Light 5000K and supporting various IESNA Light Distributions, these fixtures cater to a wide range of lighting needs while maintaining a slim, DOT-compliant profile.

Key features include a built-in 20KV/10KA Surge Protection Device (SPD) and an operating voltage range of 120Vac to 480Vac, ensuring durability and reliability across various applications. The rugged, corrosion-resistant aluminum die-cast housing is designed for both damp and wet locations, emphasizing the product's adaptability and longevity.

Olympia Lighting's Slim Shoebox Fixtures are cost-effective and environmentally friendly, with up to 100,000 Hours of operation and a 10-year Warranty. This commitment to quality and sustainability underscores Olympia Lighting's dedication to providing innovative, durable, and efficient lighting solutions.

"We're excited to showcase the cost-effective benefits of our Slim Shoebox Fixtures," said Ram Shalvi, CEO. "Our focus on high-efficiency LED technology and durable design ensures that our customers receive the best value and performance, making these fixtures a smart choice for any lighting project."

For more information about the Slim Shoebox Fixtures and how Olympia Lighting is advancing in energy-efficient lighting, please visit our website or contact us directly.

About Olympia Lighting:

Olympia Lighting specializes in high-quality, energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial applications. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, Olympia Lighting delivers products designed for longevity, performance, and cost savings.

Contact Information:

Olympia Lighting, Inc.

Jonathan Shalvi

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 (551) 209 3304

Web: https://olympialighting.com

SOURCE Olympia Lighting