Olympia Lighting's Cost-Effective Slim Shoebox Fixtures: A Revolution in Commercial LED Lighting

News provided by

Olympia Lighting

May 14, 2024, 08:38 ET

NORTHVALE, N.J., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympia Lighting, a leader in the commercial LED lighting industry, is proud to highlight the cost-effective benefits of its Slim Shoebox Fixtures, designed for superior roadway and area illumination. By integrating advanced high-efficiency LED technology, these fixtures represent a significant step forward in energy-efficient lighting solutions.

Continue Reading
Olympia Lighting’s Cost-Effective Slim Shoebox Fixtures: A Revolution in Commercial LED Lighting
Olympia Lighting’s Cost-Effective Slim Shoebox Fixtures: A Revolution in Commercial LED Lighting

The Slim Shoebox Fixtures boast an efficacy range of up to 167 Lumens per Watt, with the ability to produce over 20,000 Lumens at a 150 Watt input power. This efficiency ensures exceptional brightness and contributes to significant energy savings and reduced environmental impact. Available in Color Temperatures (CCT) from Wild Life Amber / Warm White 2200K to White Light 5000K and supporting various IESNA Light Distributions, these fixtures cater to a wide range of lighting needs while maintaining a slim, DOT-compliant profile.

Key features include a built-in 20KV/10KA Surge Protection Device (SPD) and an operating voltage range of 120Vac to 480Vac, ensuring durability and reliability across various applications. The rugged, corrosion-resistant aluminum die-cast housing is designed for both damp and wet locations, emphasizing the product's adaptability and longevity.

Olympia Lighting's Slim Shoebox Fixtures are cost-effective and environmentally friendly, with up to 100,000 Hours of operation and a 10-year Warranty. This commitment to quality and sustainability underscores Olympia Lighting's dedication to providing innovative, durable, and efficient lighting solutions.

"We're excited to showcase the cost-effective benefits of our Slim Shoebox Fixtures," said Ram Shalvi, CEO. "Our focus on high-efficiency LED technology and durable design ensures that our customers receive the best value and performance, making these fixtures a smart choice for any lighting project."

For more information about the Slim Shoebox Fixtures and how Olympia Lighting is advancing in energy-efficient lighting, please visit our website or contact us directly.

About Olympia Lighting:

Olympia Lighting specializes in high-quality, energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial applications. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, Olympia Lighting delivers products designed for longevity, performance, and cost savings.

Contact Information:

Olympia Lighting, Inc.

Jonathan Shalvi

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 (551) 209 3304

Web: https://olympialighting.com

SOURCE Olympia Lighting

Also from this source

Olympia Lighting Unveils Comprehensive LED Solutions Set to Revolutionize the Lighting Industry

Olympia Lighting Unveils Comprehensive LED Solutions Set to Revolutionize the Lighting Industry

Olympia Lighting, a leader in the LED technology industry, is proud to introduce its all-encompassing LED range designed to seamlessly replace the...
Olympia Lighting Unveils Cutting-Edge High Mast Roadway and Area Luminaire, Harnessing the Latest in High-Efficiency LED Technology

Olympia Lighting Unveils Cutting-Edge High Mast Roadway and Area Luminaire, Harnessing the Latest in High-Efficiency LED Technology

Olympia Lighting announces the launch of their innovative High Mast Shoebox, setting new standards in the commercial LED lighting sector. These...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics