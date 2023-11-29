Olympians slated to compete at CLASH Endurance Daytona Event Weekend, Dec. 1-3, 2023

DAYTONA, Fla., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Olympians will be among the notable athletes lining up on the start line to compete in the CLASH Endurance event weekend, taking place at the Daytona International Speedway Dec. 1-3, 2023. They will be alongside more than 3,000 other participants ranging in age from 8 to 80+, and representing more than 40 states and nearly ten countries. CLASH Endurance offers a fun, family friendly weekend encompassing triathlon, duathlon, relays, a "Jingle Jog 5K" and two new cycling concepts, "Redline Relay" and Test Track.

Zdeno Chara : At forty-six, this former NHL defenseman who played for 24 seasons and most well known with the Boston Bruins, has been enjoying challenging himself recently on the endurance circuit. He has successfully completed the popular New York City and Boston marathons this year, recently finishing the NYC Marathon with a time of 3:19:19. His height makes him hard to miss, at a statuesque 6'9", Chara will take on the middle-distance triathlon in Daytona, with his sights set on an age group win. He will race once again to support the Hoyt Foundation, a non-profit that aspires to enhance the lives of young people with disabilities.

Brooke Bennett : A three-time Olympic gold medalist for the 800 and 400-meter freestyle swim, she's known among the sport's greatest distance swimmers boasting multiple titles, wins and accolades to include the cover of the Wheaties cereal box. While shoulder injuries kept her from ongoing competition, she was inducted into the International Swimming Hall of Fame in 2010 and wears her new titles well. A proud mother of two based in Florida, Bennett now advocates for swim safety, travels as a motivational speaker and works in her native state as a Rescue Beach Lifeguard. Bennett will be competing in the sprint-distance triathlon in Daytona.

