Olympia's UVC Troffer Wins EC&M Product of the Year for 2021

NORTHVALE, N.J., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's EC&M was a major success for Olympia Lighting. The company managed to secure the top spot in their Product of the Year competition. In particular, the UVC LED Troffer, which was the winner of the EC&M award category for lamps.

Olympia Lighting has been highly revered for creating premium-quality disinfecting lights and light fixtures. It should come as no surprise that the patent pending UVC LED Troffer Light Fixtures and UVC LED HVAC & Duct-Mount Disinfection Lamp ended up at the top of the list. They help combat the spread of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases by providing a 99.9 percent microbial reduction.

Here are some details about the product and its features:

2-in-1 Disinfectant Luminaire: This 2-in-1 UVC Lay-in LED Troffer works by disinfecting the air with a UVC LED light concealed inside a chamber, hidden away from human eyes. It also serves as an LED Light Panel.

Dual Power Supply: The LED Troffer light fixture also offers selectable CCTs ranging from 3,000K to 5,000K , as well as adjustable power between 30W to 50W to match CCT and Brightness of existing light fixtures. The 2-in-1 Troffer light features a dual-power supply that facilitates 24-7 air disinfection. It also has the ability to dim the lights or to turn them OFF and ON.

to , as well as adjustable power between 30W to 50W to match CCT and Brightness of existing light fixtures. The 2-in-1 Troffer light features a dual-power supply that facilitates 24-7 air disinfection. It also has the ability to dim the lights or to turn them OFF and ON. 2 Sizes Available: The UVC Troffer is also available in 2 × 2 ft and 2 × 4 ft models. They also come complete with a 5-yr/30,000-hr warranty.

These UVC Lay-in LED Troffers effectively disinfect an area of up-to 700 square feet each, and more in combination with multiple fixtures.

Specializing in producing industrial-grade LED lights and fixtures, Olympia Lighting is a leading company within the LED realm. As a member of the International Ultraviolet Association (IUVA), all of Olympia's products and designs are guaranteed to meet all USA safety standards. Serving electricians and electrical lighting wholesalers, Olympia has conveniently located warehouses and sales offices in both California and New Jersey. Creating cutting-edge solutions, Olympia's products are competitively priced and come with up to 100,000 hours, 10-year manufacturer warranty.

