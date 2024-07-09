Olympic Champion and Team Panasonic Brand Ambassador Michael Phelps Embraces Solar at Home with Panasonic EVERVOLT® Solar Modules and Battery System

The 23-time Olympic gold medalist has teamed up with Panasonic to convert his Arizona home to solar power as part of his commitment to building a more sustainable future for tomorrow.

NEWARK, N.J., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Panasonic Corporation of North America and Olympic champion Michael Phelps announced the completed installation of a state-of-the-art Panasonic solar energy system on Phelps' home. The system is designed to power his Arizona home on solar energy using 90 solar panels and 4 battery units, reducing the overall home energy usage by up to 70% and providing back-up battery storage.

As a passionate supporter of renewable energy solutions, the decision to partner with Panasonic on the installation stems from Phelps and Panasonic's shared commitment to promote environmental responsibility and a vision for a greener planet.

"I am passionate about clean energy and a sustainable future for both my family and the world," Michael Phelps said. "For me, now having four kids, I want to make the world better for them. Panasonic's long-standing commitment to sustainability, including developing the technologies to create a cleaner future such as high-performance solar panels and home energy storage, is why I have chosen to work with them this year to outfit my own home with a Panasonic solar energy system," said Phelps.

Michael Phelps Solar Energy System video

The Panasonic EVERVOLT® solar modules and home battery system are developed to reduce reliance on traditional energy sources and create a more eco-conscious home, with durability, reliability, and design in mind. The Phelps family home will be running a highly efficient set up from Panasonic's EVERVOLT® Total Home Energy System:

EVERVOLT® HK Series Solar Module, 410W : Built to sustain hot temperatures like the Phelps family will experience at their Arizona home, and the most powerful and efficient solar modules in the portfolio, these compact and visually appealing panels offer more power in a smaller footprint.

: Built to sustain hot temperatures like the Phelps family will experience at their home, and the most powerful and efficient solar modules in the portfolio, these compact and visually appealing panels offer more power in a smaller footprint. EVERVOLT® Home Battery : Equipped with Panasonic's unique EVERVOLT® Hybrid Inverter that efficiently converts DC power to AC, this modular residential storage system supports both DC and AC coupling, making it a versatile solution for both new and existing solar installations, to store abundant clean energy.

: Equipped with Panasonic's unique that efficiently converts DC power to AC, this modular residential storage system supports both DC and AC coupling, making it a versatile solution for both new and existing solar installations, to store abundant clean energy. EVERVOLT® SmartBox: Designed for seamless energy management, the SmartBox controls the energy power to optimize energy consumption and prolong battery life. Using the Panasonic smart app, Phelps is able to monitor energy usage and manage operating modes for more efficiency on the go.

"We're thrilled to partner with Michael to supply him and his family with a complete solar-plus-battery system to effectively power his home and decrease his reliance on traditional energy sources," said Mukesh Sethi, Director of Solar and Energy Storage at Panasonic Eco Systems North America. "Our system will equip Michael's home with efficient panels built to last so his family can enjoy the benefits of solar for years to come."

With over a century of innovation and dependability, and more than 40 years of rigorous solar research and quality testing, Panasonic's solar-plus-storage solutions enable homeowners to have excess power for use during outages, reduce or eliminate energy bills, improve carbon footprint and enjoy greater independence from the grid.

The Panasonic EVERVOLT AllGuard warranty cover solar panels on its performance, product, parts, and labor for 25 years and battery storage systems for 12 years when installed by a Panasonic authorized installer.

Installation Facts

EVERVOLT® HK Series Solar Module, 410W 90 panels installed EVERVOLT® Home Battery Units, X20 4 units installed EVERVOLT® Hybrid Inverter 4 inverters installed EVERVOLT® SmartBox 2 SmartBoxes installed Amount of energy usage The solar power production offsets 70% of the annual energy usage and the battery backs up 50% of the home. Amount of energy saved in battery Between the 4 units, up to 72 kWh of energy can be stored. Amount of renewable energy generated The site generates 53 MWh of solar power annually.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leading provider of Consumer Lifestyle technologies, as well as innovative Smart Mobility, Sustainable Energy, Immersive Experiences, and Integrated Supply Chain solutions for its business and government clients. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Holdings Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2023, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at na.panasonic.com/us.

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America