Olympic Christian School to Celebrate School Choice at Pacific Science Center

SEATTLE, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympic Christian School students will celebrate learning this School Choice Week by launching rockets, interacting with marine animals, and exploring galaxies at Seattle's Pacific Science Center.

The all-school field trip will take place 10:15 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Science Center and be attended by Olympic Christian School students, staff, and parents.

The field trip is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"We will be thanking our parents for choosing to send their children to Olympic Christian School and showing our appreciation for our freedom in educational options," said Tiffany Gillespie, principal at Olympic Christian School. "We are excited to experience all the Science Center has to offer while celebrating School Choice Week."

Located in Port Angeles, Olympic Christian School serves students in grades Pre-K-8 on the Olympic Peninsula. The school's mission is to provide an education that is Bible-centered, college preparatory, and life-preparing.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Related Links

http://www.schoolchoiceweek.com

