Olympus Announces Launch of Bronchoscopes Compatible with EVIS X1™ Endoscopy System

The diagnostic and therapeutic bronchoscopes will be featured at the annual American Thoracic Society meeting

CENTER VALLEY, Pa., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus, a global medical technology company, announced today the launch of two bronchoscopes as part of the EVIS X1 Endoscopy System. The EVIS X1 Endoscopy System represents the latest in diagnostic and therapeutic bronchoscopy from Olympus.

Olympus announced the launch of two bronchoscopes as part of the EVIS X1 endoscopy system. The diagnostic and therapeutic bronchoscopes offer slim outer diameters compared to their predecessors and large working channels.

Designed with high-definition imaging, the two bronchoscopes offer physicians a slim outer diameter when compared to predecessors, allowing access to more distal airways. Improved suction and flexibility during procedures, combined with the ability to pass a wide array of diagnostic and therapeutic devices through large working channels, provides physicians with options to successfully address the tracheal bronchial tree.1-3

Olympus will highlight the bronchoscopes during the American Thoracic Society (ATS) annual meeting May 17-22 in San Diego.

Both the diagnostic and therapeutic versions of the bronchoscopes feature a compact outer diameter and large working channel, as well as redesigned imaging and handling.

Large working channel: The BF-H1100 diagnostic bronchoscope offers a large 2.2mm working channel, which provides an 11% increase in suction capability. 1,3 The BF-1TH1100 therapeutic bronchoscope offers a 3.0mm working channel that provides a 29% increase in suction and the ability to pass a broad array of endotherapy devices. 2,3

The BF-H1100 diagnostic bronchoscope and the BF-1TH1100 therapeutic bronchoscopes have a thin outer diameter compared to their predecessors. Scope handling : The insertion tube rotation ring on the control section is connected to the insertion tube, allowing the insertion tube to turn without turning the control section. This mechanism reduces hand rotation and may reduce physical stress, providing a comfortable body position during the procedure. 5

: The insertion tube rotation ring on the control section is connected to the insertion tube, allowing the insertion tube to turn without turning the control section. This mechanism reduces hand rotation and may reduce physical stress, providing a comfortable body position during the procedure. Redesigned image sensor: Both bronchoscopes feature a redesigned image sensor that allows for a small outer diameter while maintaining the HDTV resolution of its predecessors.6

The EVIS X1 endoscopy system is Olympus' most advanced endoscopy system, offering a series of imaging technologies, including the CV-1500 video system center, which combines the video processor and an LED light source in one box. The imaging technologies, available with both bronchoscopes, include:

Brightness Adjustment Imaging with Maintenance of Contrast (BAI-MAC™) technology offers physicians the confidence to see further. BAI-MAC is designed to correct the brightness levels in dark areas of the endoscopic image, while maintaining the brightness of lighter areas, to increase the total distance view. BAI-MAC increases the visibility of distal areas and does not accentuate halation in the near view. 7

Texture and Color Enhancement Imaging (TXI™) technology is designed to increase the visibility of potentially suspicious lesions and mucosal abnormalities by enhancing image color and texture during endoscopic screening. 8

Red Dichromatic Imaging (RDI™) technology is designed to enhance the visibility of deep blood vessels and bleeding points. 8

Narrow Band Imaging™ (NBI™) technology continues to be featured in the EVIS X1 endoscopy system. NBI technology enhances visual observation of mucosal and vascular patterns by utilizing specific blue and green wavelengths absorbed by hemoglobin, enhancing visualization of the capillary network and mucosal morphology.8

TXI, RDI, BAI-MAC and NBI technologies are not intended to replace histopathological sampling as a means of diagnosis. These are adjunctive tools for endoscopic examination that can be used to supplement Olympus white light imaging.

"With the EVIS X1 endoscopy system, Olympus remains committed to offering physicians the best tools possible along the entire patient care pathway," said Swarna Alcorn, Business Unit Vice President, Respiratory, Olympus Corp. of the Americas. "We are excited to launch diagnostic and therapeutic bronchoscopes supported by our most advanced endoscopy system. Pulmonologists will have the confidence to expand their reach with bronchoscopes that combine a slim outer diameter, a large working channel and improved imaging."

For more information about the BF-H1100 and BF-1TH1100 bronchoscopes, visit the Olympus booth, #2543, during ATS and visit the pulmonology product page for more information about the entire Olympus pulmonology portfolio.

About Olympus

At Olympus, we are committed to our purpose of making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling. As a global medical technology company, we partner with healthcare professionals to provide solutions and services for early detection, diagnosis and minimally invasive treatment, aiming to improve patient outcomes by elevating the standard of care in targeted disease states.

For more than 100 years, Olympus has pursued a goal of contributing to society by producing products designed with the purpose of delivering optimal outcomes for its customers around the world.

Olympus Corporation of the Americas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Olympus Corporation, is headquartered in Center Valley, Pennsylvania, USA, and employs more than 4,500 employees throughout locations in North and South America. For more information, visit olympusamerica.com.

