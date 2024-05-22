Olympus Corp. of the Americas Celebrates Debut of Endoscopic Explorer Exhibit at New Da Vinci Science Center at PPL Pavilion

Olympus has committed to a 10-year sponsorship of the Endoscopic Explorer Exhibit

CENTER VALLEY, Pa., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus Corporation of the Americas is excited to join the community in celebrating the opening of the new Da Vinci Science Center at PPL Pavilion, which will serve as an education and career learning hub for the greater Lehigh Valley.

Olympus Corporation of the Americas is celebrating the opening of the new Da Vinci Science Center at PPL Pavilion in Allentown, Pa. Olympus’ Endoscopic Explorer Exhibit is part of the larger Lehigh Valley Health Network My Body Exhibit Gallery.

The 67,000-square-foot science center in downtown Allentown opened May 22, and Olympus is part of the larger Lehigh Valley Health Network My Body Exhibit Gallery. Olympus' Endoscopic Explorer Exhibit includes a learning model that allows visitors to see how a colonoscope is used by doctors to screen patients for colorectal cancer.

The exhibit will also include an immersive video and supporting graphics to educate visitors about the process of a colonoscopy, the importance of the procedure in screening for colorectal cancer, the signs and symptoms related to the disease and the importance of knowing and sharing family health history. Olympus has committed to a 10-year exhibit sponsorship.

In addition to the exhibit, Olympus donated 60 laptops that will be used by students from area school districts who visit the Da Vinci Science Center for its STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) educational programming. Olympus is also partnering with Da Vinci on its STEAM Career Pathways Program that offers hands-on activities, mentorship opportunities and interactions with a diverse range of professionals in science, math and technology fields.

Olympus' partnership with the Da Vinci Science Center illustrates the company's larger commitment to health equity and awareness and commitment to STEAM education.

"We are extremely grateful for our long-term partnership with Olympus. Partnerships like this one help us to create relatable, relevant exhibits and programs that enable visitors to better understand actions they can take to stay healthy," said Lin Erickson, CEO and Executive Director, Da Vinci Science Center. "That knowledge also extends beyond the exhibit gallery. The STEAM Career Pathways pilot program at Olympus provides an immersive environment for students to better understand how technology is used to develop sophisticated diagnostic tools and how those tools are used by professionals in a real-world setting."

While focusing on the view inside the colon provided through colonoscopy, the Endoscopic Explorer Exhibit explores topics affecting individual health and that of entire communities. Colorectal cancer may begin as non-cancerous polyps on the lining of the colon and rectum. Gastroenterologists consider colonoscopy the gold standard in colorectal cancer screening because of the ability to find and remove polyps before they have a chance to develop into cancer.1

Olympus is committed to health equity and making sure that disproportionately affected groups of people are provided with the information they need to stay healthy regardless of economic status. Along with educating the public on the importance of preventive screenings, Olympus is looking to help close the health equity gap by providing access to critical healthcare information.

"We are thrilled to support health education in the community, and we look forward to celebrating the growth and continued success of the Da Vinci Science Center. As a pioneer in medical technologies for endoscopy, Olympus is committed to furthering understanding about preventable and treatable diseases such as colorectal cancer," said Julien Sauvagnargues, President and CEO of Olympus Corp. of the Americas. "Leadership at Da Vinci had an exciting vision for a science center open to the entire community. We applaud everyone involved for bringing that vision into focus and allowing Olympus the opportunity to help educate the public and empower local students with the resources to help them to succeed and consider future career opportunities."

About Olympus

At Olympus, we are committed to Our Purpose of making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling. As a global medical technology company, we partner with healthcare professionals to provide solutions and services for early detection, diagnosis and minimally invasive treatment, aiming to improve patient outcomes by elevating the standard of care in targeted disease states.

For more than 100 years, Olympus has pursued a goal of contributing to society by producing products designed with the purpose of delivering optimal outcomes for its customers around the world.

Olympus Corporation of the Americas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Olympus Corporation, is headquartered in Center Valley, Pennsylvania, USA, and employs more than 4,500 employees throughout locations in North and South America. For more information, visit olympusamerica.com.

About Da Vinci Science Center

Da Vinci Science Center is a national award-winning non-profit science center that has been bringing science to life and lives to science for over 30 years. Da Vinci Science Center experiences make science fun and approachable, helping to connect people of all ages and backgrounds with the wonders of science. The Access for All program is one way the Science Center reduces financial barriers for visitors – offering $3 individual admission and $35 family memberships to qualified households. To learn more about these and other programs, visit davincisciencecenter.org and follow them on Facebook/Instagram.

1 ASGE, "Value of Colonoscopy."

