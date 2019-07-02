Olympus Announces Promotion

STAMFORD, Conn., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus Partners is pleased to announce the promotion of Ozan Cubukcu to Vice President. Ozan joined Olympus in 2016 as an associate after working three years for Lazard Middle Market Bank. Ozan has been involved in multiple consumer and industrial products transactions at Olympus. He also holds the indoor record for most apartments rented in a three-year period at Olympus.

