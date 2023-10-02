Olympus Clears the Table: Sells The Foodware Group to CFS Brands

News provided by

Olympus Partners

02 Oct, 2023, 18:01 ET

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stamford, Conn.-based Olympus Partners has sold The Foodware Group to CFS Brands. The Foodware Group is a leading end-to-end provider of supplies to the food service industry, delivering the highest value solutions with uncompromised quality and exceptional service. The Foodware Group divisions include Winco and GET. 

Since Olympus' initial investment in The Foodware Group, EBITDA has more than tripled while the company has opened new facilities across North America and broadened its product selection to become one of the largest suppliers to the food service industry.

Mike Horgan, a Partner at Olympus, commented: "It has been a tremendous pleasure working with the entire Foodware Group family. The success of our investment was driven by our talented management team and the hard work of all of the members of The Foodware Group team during an unprecedented period in the food service industry. I look forward to seeing this business continue to thrive in the years ahead."

The Foodware Group CEO, Jim White said: "Olympus has been a strong partner since I joined the Company almost five years ago. They have been a hands-on supportive ally in our organic and acquisition growth strategy."

Winco's President, Elaine Shen added: "Olympus has provided invaluable strategic insight and financial support during a unique period in the food service industry. Their input and support truly helped drive our success."

The Olympus team included Mike Horgan, Manu Bettegowda, Sam Greenberg, Rabela Bodini and Matt Bujor. The Foodware Group and Olympus were represented in the sale by Houlihan Lokey and Kirkland & Ellis. 

About Olympus Partners

Olympus Partners is a private equity firm focused on providing equity capital for middle market management buyouts and for companies needing capital for expansion. Olympus manages in excess of $8.5 billion mainly on behalf of corporate pension funds, endowment funds and state-sponsored retirement programs. Founded in 1988, Olympus is an active, long-term investor across a broad range of industries including business services, food services, consumer products, healthcare services, financial services, industrial services and manufacturing.

SOURCE Olympus Partners

Also from this source

MEI Acquires ProPack International

MEI Acquires Pro-Pac International

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.