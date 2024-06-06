Olympus Corporation of the Americas Recognized as Military- and Adoption-Friendly Workplace

Recognitions Illustrate Commitment to Work-Life Balance, Supporting Employees

CENTER VALLEY, Pa., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus Corp. of the Americas announced today that it has been recognized as a military- and adoption-friendly workplace, highlighting the company's commitment to supporting its employees and attracting and retaining top talent.

Olympus earned the 2024 Military Friendly® Employer and Military Friendly® Spouse Employer designations, recognizing its commitment to creating and sustaining an environment benefiting the military community. The company separately pledged its support for military reservists by signing on to the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) initiative.

Olympus has also been named to the 2024 Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption's annual list of America's 100 Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces based on financial reimbursement, paid leave and the percentage of employees eligible for adoption benefits. The company's adoption benefit is now aligned with the federal adoption credit each year, which represents an increase in 2024 to $16,810 of qualified adoption expenses per adoption per child.

Qualified adoption expenses include:

adoption fees

court costs

attorney fees

traveling expenses directly related to the adoption

other expenses which are directly related to the adoption.

Olympus provides paid leave for the adoption of a child, and all full-time and part-time employees scheduled to work 30 hours per week are eligible for adoption benefits.

"At Olympus, we understand the importance of work-life balance and supporting our employees in a variety of ways as they manage their personal lives, allowing them to focus on their responsibilities when they are at work," said Stacey Morey, Vice President Human Resources, Olympus Corp. of the Americas. "Our adoption benefits are part of a broad global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion strategy that includes support for all caretakers. We are proud to offer these benefits so that employees can focus on family when it matters most as Olympus is an employee and family supportive destination for future employees."

Companies earning the Military Friendly Employer designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Methodology, criteria and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community.

Final ratings were determined by combining an organization's survey score with an assessment of the organization's ability to meet thresholds for applicants, new hire retention, employee turnover and promotion and advancement of veterans and military employees.

Military Friendly also recognized a pair of Olympus employees for their work to support veterans:

Mihai Sofronie – Global Category Director, Professional Services – was named a 2024 Employee Veteran Leadership Award honoree. An Army veteran, Sofronie was recognized for his leadership with Olympus Veterans Employee Resource Group (ERG) and advocacy for veteran issues.

– Global Category Director, Professional Services – was named a 2024 Employee Veteran Leadership Award honoree. An Army veteran, Sofronie was recognized for his leadership with Olympus Veterans Employee Resource Group (ERG) and advocacy for veteran issues. Andrew Doyle – Senior Manager Global, Integrated Business Planning – was named a 2024 Veteran Champion of the Year in Corporate America honoree. A former member of the Massachusetts Army National Guard, Doyle was recognized for his work with the Veterans ERG in the recruiting, hiring and retention and career advancement of veterans.

Earlier this year, Julien Sauvagnargues, Olympus Corporation of the America's President and CEO, signed the ESGR's statement of support, signifying the company's commitment to protecting the job rights of employees absent due to military duty.

"We are committed to supporting our employees who are members of the National Guard and Reserves. These brave soldiers bring valuable skills and experience to the workplace. Their leadership, teamwork, and problem-solving abilities are assets to Olympus," he said. "Our policies are designed to support the balance between their professional life and service to their country."

Brandon Sturcken, an Olympus endoscopy onsite services specialist, has served in the U.S. Army Reserve in Louisiana for five years. Growing up, he spent a great deal of time with his grandfathers, who both served in the military.

"They both instilled the values of military discipline, integrity and service at a young age," Sturcken said. "Serving in the reserves has been life changing in that it helps me see different perspectives and meet different people of different backgrounds."

These recognitions and initiatives illustrate a larger, comprehensive strategy to help attract and retain a wide range of talent. Olympus, winner of the 2024 Medtech Breakthrough Award Best Overall Medical Device Company, remains focused on supporting its employees and creating a successful and dynamic workplace.

About Olympus

At Olympus, we are committed to Our Purpose of making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling. As a global medical technology company, we partner with healthcare professionals to provide solutions and services for early detection, diagnosis and minimally invasive treatment, aiming to improve patient outcomes by elevating the standard of care in targeted disease states.

For more than 100 years, Olympus has pursued a goal of contributing to society by producing products designed with the purpose of delivering optimal outcomes for its customers around the world.

Olympus Corporation of the Americas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Olympus Corporation, is headquartered in Center Valley, Pennsylvania, USA, and employs more than 4,500 employees throughout locations in North and South America. For more information, visit olympusamerica.com.

