Olympus Grants Committee Awards a Donation to Asociación Mexicana de Endoscopia Gastrointestinal (AMEG) toward Education for Endoscopic Procedures

AMEG is a non-profit medical society in Mexico that connects medical professionals who have a common interest in digestive health. AMEG focuses on developing the practice of endoscopy, promoting continuing education, advancing research, and training the medical community to improve the health of the population. AMEG extends numerous educational opportunities to those involved and has been doing so for 50 years.

"This grant is extremely beneficial to enhancing the education and practices of doctors entering the field of gastroenterology," says Dr. Héctor Espino Cortés, President of AMEG. "The tools and resources of this facility, despite the circumstances of the pandemic, will provide these doctors unique opportunities to learn the various procedures performed with an endoscope while simultaneously mastering the necessary skills."

"The relationship between AMEG and Olympus has allowed for significant advancement for emerging professionals in the medical field attempting to learn endoscopic procedures," said Julien Sauvagnargues, President and Regional Representative Officer at Olympus of the Americas. "We are thrilled to make this grant, which will provide the equipment needed to train physicians so that they are able to offer better patient care."

The $45,000 grant will allow AMEG to adapt its physical facilities to launch Laboratorio de Innovación y Entrenamiento Endoscópico Gastrointestinal-LIEEG (Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Innovation and Training Laboratory). On the ground floor of this center, there will be a hands-on training area with four (4) stations including Olympus' endoscopy towers. On the second floor, there will be an auditorium-sized classroom where students will have the opportunity to attend didactic courses.

When AMEG received this equipment grant, the organization set specific training center objectives to ensure the optimized impact to students and the community. One of AMEG's priorities is to develop educational programs for both endoscopists in training and in the field. Currently, there are no programs in the region to teach students the numerous endoscopic procedures regularly performed, so AMEG aims to use the LIEEG to implement a series of courses and workshops to complement the programs in place at universities and hospitals.

Because of the effects of the global pandemic, fewer patients have been able to receive endoscopies. The limitations on access to endoscopic procedures has translated to fewer training opportunities for doctors. However, with the assistance of the LIEEG, AMEG will help provide endoscopists with the theoretical and practical skills they need and have had trouble accessing. Additionally, AMEG has developed a program where first-year residents can work at their facility in a safe and low-risk environment.

In recognition of the Olympus support, including the product donation made on August 27, 2021, AMEG will host a ceremony at their training facility in Mexico City on September 3, 2021. The event will be recorded and posted on AMEG's website. To find more information on AMEG and view the upcoming ceremony, visit https://www.amegendoscopia.org.mx/. To learn more about Olympus' Grants program, visit https://www.olympusamerica.com/grants.

