Olympus Launches the OM-D E-M5 Mark III Mirrorless Micro Four Thirds Digital Camera; More Info at B&H
Photography News: Olympus introduces the compact and versatile OM-D E-M5 Mark III mirrorless camera with higher resolution sensor, more powerful image processor and faster autofocus.
Oct 17, 2019, 02:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H Photo would like to share the announcement of the Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III Mirrorless Micro Four Thirds Digital Camera. The popular and versatile Micro Four Thirds format camera line has been updated with a 20.4 MP sensor, the TruePic VIII Quad Core image processor, a Dual F.A.S.T. AF 121-point on-chip autofocus system, and weather sealing. This interchangeable-lens camera system is noted for its compact size, ergonomic control placements, and easy handling, and the updated specs elevate its imaging capability significantly.
Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III Mirrorless Micro Four Thirds Digital Camera
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1506319-REG/olympus_v207090bu000_om_d_e_m5_mark_iii.html
Key Features
- 20.4MP Live MOS Micro Four Thirds Sensor
- TruePic VIII Image Processor
- 2.36m-Dot 0.67x-Magnification OLED EVF
- 3.0" 1.04m-Dot Vari-Angle Touchscreen
Silver - Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III Mirrorless Micro Four Thirds Digital Camera
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1506349-REG/olympus_v207090su000_om_d_e_m5_mark_iii.html
In addition to above-mentioned specs, the camera features an in-body 5-Axis Image Stabilization system with up to 6.5 shutter speed steps compensation, a 2.36M dot OLED electronic viewfinder and 3.0" Vari-Angle Touchscreen LCD. 4K video function supports DCI 4K and 30 fps video capture.
Olympus E-M5 Mark III | Hands-on Review
https://youtu.be/3iPxzRibp7E
About B&H Photo Video
As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for 45 years.
Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B and H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic characters. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals.
When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel conveyor spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With thousands of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.
Contact Information
Henry Posner
B&H Photo Video
212-615-8820
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/
SOURCE B&H Photo
Share this article