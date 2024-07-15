Olympus Partners Announces Promotions

STAMFORD, Conn., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stamford, Conn.-based Olympus Partners is pleased to announce two promotions to Vice President. Rabela Bodini and Heather Deng each joined Olympus in 2021 as Associates and are now newly named Vice Presidents. Rabela is a graduate of Fordham University and she has been involved in several industrial transactions at Olympus. Heather graduated from Northwestern and has been involved in several healthcare transactions at Olympus.

ABOUT OLYMPUS PARTNERS

Olympus Partners is a private equity firm focused on providing equity capital for middle market management buyouts and for growing companies. Olympus manages in excess of $10 billion mainly on behalf of corporate pension funds, endowment funds and state-sponsored retirement programs. Founded in 1988, Olympus is an active, long-term investor across a broad range of industries including business services, food services, consumer products, healthcare services, financial services, industrial services and manufacturing.

SOURCE Olympus Partners