Olympus Partners Promotes Manu Bettegowda to Chief Operating Officer

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus Partners is pleased to announce the promotion of Manu Bettegowda to Chief Operating Officer. This promotion will be effective Jan. 2, 2025, when Olympus begins to invest its newest fund, Olympus Growth Fund VIII.

Manu joined Olympus in 1998 as an associate and became a partner in 2005. He has led Olympus' efforts in the packaging and industrial sectors for many years. He is also a member of the board of visitors at Duke University's Trinity College.

ABOUT OLYMPUS PARTNERS

Olympus Partners is a private equity firm focused on providing equity capital for middle market management buyouts and for growing companies. Olympus manages in excess of $11 billion mainly on behalf of corporate pension funds, endowment funds and state-sponsored retirement programs. Founded in 1988, Olympus is an active, long-term investor across a broad range of industries including business services, food services, consumer products, healthcare services, financial services, industrial services and manufacturing.

SOURCE Olympus Partners