Olympus Property Acquires Vintage Destin in Destin, Florida

Olympus Emerald Coast is located just north of US Hwy 98, providing convenient regional access to the market's top employment drivers, but also less than one mile from Destin's award-winning white sand beaches. Built in 2020, the 282-unit community features a resort-style pool with private cabanas, fitness center, pet park and spa, bike share program, and a landscaped rooftop deck with ocean views. Home interiors include stainless steel appliances, hardwood inspired floors, quartz countertops, kitchen islands, and frameless shower doors.

"Olympus Emerald Coast is a best-in-class asset in a market that's experiencing exceptional rent growth, paired with a minimal supply pipeline. Expanding into a new market also makes this acquisition special for us." said Travis Bertetto, Olympus Acquisitions Manager.

Destin is the principal city of the Fort Walton Beach-Crestview-Destin, Florida Metropolitan Statistical Area, which is home to nearly 250,000 residents. Originating as a small fishing village on a peninsula separating the Gulf of Mexico from Choctawhatchee Bay, the city styles itself as "The World's Luckiest Fishing Village," and claims to have the largest fishing vessel fleet in the state of Florida.

Destin has grown to be a major tourist destination, attracting over 80 percent of the Emerald Coast's 4.5 million annual visitors. Situated on Florida's Emerald Coast, Destin is known for its stunning white sand beaches and emerald green waters. Aside from tourism, aviation, aerospace, defense, and national security are the top industries in Destin.

Founded in 1992, Olympus Property owns and manages some of the most desirable multifamily opportunities across the United States. Olympus Property is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Over a 29-year history, the firm has become a successful and recognized name in the multifamily industry owning and operating approximately 18,000 units across ten states. Olympus Emerald Coast is the third property in Olympus Property's eleventh fund, Olympus Property XI, LLC.

To learn more about Olympus Property, please contact Braden Barr at 415-686-0232 or [email protected] , or Jeff Evans at 325-829-8844 or [email protected] .

SOURCE Olympus Property

