Omada Appoints Jakob H. Kraglund as CEO to Accelerate Global Growth

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omada A/S ("Omada"), a global leader of AI-powered Identity Security and Governance, today announced the appointment of Jakob H. Kraglund as Chief Executive Officer.

Jakob H. Kraglund

Kraglund joins Omada with an extensive track record of driving growth and digital transformation. He most recently served as CEO at TARGIT, a GRO portfolio company that recently achieved a successful exit, as well as CEO roles at Traen (now Formpipe), and Cambio Healthcare Systems. Earlier in his career, Kraglund spent many years at Accenture Denmark, where he served as Partner and Country Managing Director.

Lars Dybkjær, Managing Partner, GRO, said: "We'd like to thank Michael Garrett for his leadership and the important contributions he has made to Omada over the last six years. Jakob is the right person to lead Omada into its next chapter. His experience driving growth in focused markets and his deep operational expertise will be instrumental as we accelerate our strategy and continue delivering value to our customers and partners."

Jakob H. Kraglund, CEO, Omada, said: "Omada is at an exciting inflection point. With the growing use of AI agents, organizations face new IT security challenges. Identity governance is a critical foundation for ensuring that autonomous systems operate within defined policies and business constraints. Omada's strength in governance uniquely positions us to address these challenges, and we are investing heavily in innovation to extend our platform into the next generation of agentic and non-human identity governance. I look forward to working with the Omada team and our partners to deliver the next generation of IGA for AI to enterprises globally."

With the updated leadership, Omada is well positioned to further accelerate growth as companies rethink identity security for an era defined by AI-driven systems, cloud-native architectures, and the rapid development of non-human identities.

About Omada

Omada is a leader in identity security and governance, helping organizations reduce risk by securing access for every identity, human and non-human. Omada's platform uses AI-driven insights and intelligent automation to improve efficiency, compliance and security. With unified visibility and continuous risk evaluation, Omada enables security teams to detect threats faster, strengthen control, and scale identity security without added complexity.

For more information visit: https://omadaidentity.com/

Media Contact:

Diana Diaz

Force4 Technology Communications

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SOURCE Omada