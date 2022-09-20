Omada Enables Unified Access Requests to Further Intelligent IGA Capabilities

Product Update Extends Omada Workflows into ServiceNow and Other Clients via an API

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omada A/S ("Omada"), a global leader of Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), today announced the release of an update to its cloud-native, SaaS IGA solution to incorporate access request workflows within ServiceNow and to other clients via new dedicated APIs. Omada customers can now extend identity governance for all business users, regardless of whether they prefer to work within Omada, ServiceNow or other clients, by unifying access requests for all business systems within the application of choice.

This update features:

Advanced out-of-the-box functionality with ServiceNow: Omada has strengthened its partnership with ServiceNow, the leader in ITSM, to simplify and unify a platform for all access requests. A certified ServiceNow app will also soon be available for download on the ServiceNow Store and supports the ability to:

Sort requests according to popularity



Filter out resources already assigned, as well as resources on the system



Control which resources are available to be requested in ServiceNow



Make requests to additional business resources



See the status of those requests

New dedicated APIs for access requests: These additional APIs allow customers to integrate Omada access request workflows into other clients. With this, people can request access to their federated identities, such as for themselves or people they manage, within any number of third-party applications and clients. It further enables Omada customers to unify this experience for all business users.

This release provides a tremendous upgrade to the overall ease of use of Omada. Wherever and however people need to request access, they can do so seamlessly, easily and securely, including a new date selector to make selecting the validity date easier for the requester.

This update comes as Omada is rapidly growing the organization to expand its leadership in Intelligent IGA, including investing in new executives and board members and developing partnerships to better enable customers to efficiently govern identity and maintain compliance.

Benoit Grangé, chief technology and product officer, Omada, said: "By bringing identity governance everywhere – one of the pillars of our company vision – Omada provides customers with total flexibility to enable end users wherever and however they work. We are pleased to offer this product update that will enhance customers' ability to successfully govern and secure identities, even as risks and compliance requirements increase."

About Omada

Omada, a global market leader in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), offers a full-featured, enterprise-grade, cloud-native IGA solution that enables organizations to achieve compliance, reduce risk and maximize efficiency. Founded in 2000, Omada delivers innovative identity management to complex hybrid environments based on our proven best practice process framework and deployment approach.

For more information, go to omadaidentity.com

