Omada Identity Cloud Chosen by KSB to Modernize Its IGA

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omada A/S ("Omada"), a global leader in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), announced today that German manufacturer KSB has chosen Omada Identity Cloud to modernize its IGA. KSB will use the solution to automate and customize IGA to meet its evolving needs.

Founded in 1871, KSB has been one of the leading suppliers of pumps, valves and related services for over 150 years. With more than 16,000 employees worldwide, the company had a window to retire its old legacy solution and optimize IGA going forward with a modern Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) approach.

KSB's IT team was grappling with a decade-old installation and rapidly evolving applications to manage, and they needed more control overview and enhanced automation. Legacy scripts could not keep up with the need for automation and the increased audit requirements. KSB needed a modern identity governance solution to keep pace with its business and application automation.

Omada Identity Cloud is a full-featured IGA-as-a-Service solution with highly customizable workflows, automation options and no additional code required. The cloud-based solution improves operational efficiencies, strengthens security posture and provides full visibility into a customer's environment.

Michael Kreth, CIO, KSB, said: "We had a window to replace our existing solution. We needed better automation and a way to address greater compliance demands. KSB found all this and more in Omada Identity Cloud, and we look forward to taking advantage of every feature it has to offer."

Kai Weitzel, project lead, KSB, said: "Currently we are right in the middle of the migration process. We are very pleased with the progress we have made so far and with the support of the Omada Customer Success Team, who are always on hand to help us in case of questions or problems. We are really looking forward going live with Omada."

Michael Garrett, CEO, Omada, said: "Omada Identity Cloud meets the compliance, security and efficiency needs of business leaders like KSB by offering a comprehensive, automated approach to identity and access management. Our modern IGA solution can help save time and money, while also improving customers' security and compliance."

Omada, a global market leader in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), offers a full-featured, enterprise-grade, cloud-native IGA solution that enables organizations to achieve compliance, reduce risk, and maximize efficiency. Founded in 2000, Omada delivers innovative identity management to complex hybrid environments based on our proven best practice process framework and deployment approach.

