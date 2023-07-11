Omada Identity Cloud Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Omada to take advantage of the scalability, reliability and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omada A/S ("Omada"), a global leader of Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), today announced the availability of Omada's market leading IGA platform, Omada Identity Cloud, in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Omada customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

By obtaining the Omada Identity Cloud subscription through the Microsoft marketplace, customers will now be able to take advantage of their existing Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MAAC) agreements, flexible payment terms, local currency support and purchasing simplicity.

In addition, Omada partners can now leverage the Microsoft CSP resell program to earn rewards for selling Omada Identity Cloud through the marketplace. This new route to market further extends a multi-year technology, ISV and sales partnership with Microsoft and will help facilitate the sale of Omada Identity Cloud into new markets.

Jake Zborowski, general manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp., said: "Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure. We're happy to welcome Omada's solution to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem."

Michael Garrett, CEO, Omada, said: "Availability on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace not only strengthens our collaboration with Microsoft, but also paves the way for the introduction of Omada Identity Cloud into previously untapped markets. By leveraging our combined expertise and resources, we are confident that this strategic initiative will accelerate our growth and enable us to cater to a broader customer base. We look forward to the opportunities this collaboration will bring and the value it will deliver to our customers worldwide."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

About Omada

Omada, a global market leader in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), offers a full-featured, enterprise-grade, cloud native IGA solution that enables organizations to achieve compliance, reduce risk, and maximize efficiency. Founded in 2000, Omada delivers innovative identity management to complex hybrid environments based on our proven best practice process framework and deployment approach.

For more information, go to omadaidentity.com

